Camilla: New photo released to mark Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new picture of the Duchess of Cornwall has been released to celebrate her 75th birthday. It was taken by photographer Chris Jackson last month at Raymill, the duchess's home in Lacock, Wiltshire....

www.bbc.com

purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Duchess Camilla turns 75: See the best photos of Britain's future queen consort since she married Prince Charles 17 years ago

Happy birthday, Camilla! Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrates her 75th birthday on July 17, 2022. To mark the milestone, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos of the former Camilla Parker Bowles — and future queen consort — in the 17 years since she married the Prince of Wales in the wake of their scandal-sparking decades-long love affair, starting with this joyful snapshot… Married at last! Prince Charles and his second wife, the newly titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 9, 2005, after their wedding service of prayer and dedication, which followed a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall earlier that day.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton shown taking Camilla’s cover image in behind-the-scenes photo

A new image shared by Country Life shows the Duchess of Cambridge taking the Duchess of Cornwall’s photograph for the publication’s July edition. The cover image of Camilla Parker Bowles captured by Kate Middleton was shared by the magazine on Tuesday (5 July). A new image has since been released showing Kate taking the photograph. Country Life shared the photo alongside the caption: “In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13 July.“Commissioned by The...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince William Could Be Crowned Earlier Due To Prince Charles’ ‘Cash In Bags’ Scandal, Source Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly preparing themselves for the possibility of leading the throne sooner rather than later. In its July 12 issue, Closer UK claimed that Prince Charles’ cash-in bags scandal put the heir to the throne at risk of losing his future role. If he is proven guilty, Prince Charles may no longer be allowed to ascend the throne.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Hysterical After Seeing Cartoon Images Of Prince Charles Post-‘Embarrassing’ Camillagate Scandal, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Diana was heartbroken when she found out that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. To make things worse, the Princess of Wales reportedly tried her best to make her marriage work but to no avail. Royal experts revealed that Prince Charles was always torn between the two women, but his heart always belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD

Comments / 0

