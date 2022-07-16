ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Speedrunner Beats the Game in Under 5 Minutes

Against all odds, an Elden Ring speedrunner has found a way to beat FromSoftware's latest action-adventure game in under five minutes. If you find yourself wondering how this is even possible, well, there are a number of caveats that come with this feat. Still, the achievement on its own has currently set a new world record that other Elden Ring speedrunners will surely now try to best.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Beta Ends with New Hero Teaser

The latest Overwatch 2 beta has come to a close, and with its end came another teaser presumably about what's to come. In this case, that seems to mean a teaser for another hero to be added to the game whenever it launches or at some point afterwards. This latest beta concluded with a teaser for a hero related to a fox of some sort which was seen in previous reveals for Overwatch 2, too, but we didn't learn any more about the character.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Update Adds Discord Voice Chat

The latest Xbox update finally has added Discord voice chat support to allow users to talk to their friends across Xbox consoles, mobile devices, and PCs, the Xbox team announced this week. This update follows the start of Discord integration on the Xbox platform from 2018 which made it so that users could connect their Discord and Xbox accounts in order to see what friends were playing across platforms. Voice chats added in this week's update are so far only available for Xbox Insiders, but a wider rollout will release the feature more broadly in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam's New #1 Game Sets Impressive Record

Steam has a new #1 game and it's set an impressive record. Most weeks this year, the Steam Deck is the top seller on Steam. This pattern has only been disrupted a few times this year when the likes of God of War came to PC, Elden Ring finally released, and V Rising caught everyone off guard. There have been other games, but the point is it's not common. So, when a new game tops the Steam "Top Sellers" list it's notable. The latest king of Steam is Stray from Annapurna Interactive, which smashed the publisher's record of concurrent players on the PC platform in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo Immortal Update Offers New Class Change, Patch Notes Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has today released a new patch for Diablo Immortal across PC and mobile devices. The update is one that primarily gives players the option to change their class upon reaching a certain level in the game. And while this is something that players should find greatly helpful, there are a number of other tweaks in this patch as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

No Man's Sky Endurance Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has released a new free update -- its 20th free update overall -- called Endurance that overhauls freighters, adds new visual effects for things like black holes and nebulae, and introduces a new expedition. While there are a bunch of different odds and ends to the new update, the changes to freighters are perhaps the biggest.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Retiring Some Twitter Support Services

PlayStation announced plans this week to retire its 1-to-1 support services offered through Twitter through the Ask PlayStation account. This means that while the account will still presumably be around to share support articles and address broader topics as they become relevant, the account will no longer be addressing individual problems via the direct messaging option typically presented to other Twitter users whenever they contact the support account. This only applies to Twitter in this case with other support options still available via the PlayStation site.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Sony Delays the Release of Another Marvel Movie

One of Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel movies was just hit with a sizeable delay. Sony's Spider-Man Universe has slowly been growing in size, thanks to tentpoles like Venom and Morbius to go along with its Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. This is why the movie studio has planted its flag on a number of future release dates, possibly for a third movie in the Venom franchise and the additions of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. One of Sony's Marvel movies originally slated for a fall 2023 release is now set to be released in the summer of 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Saints Row Reboot Has Gone Gold

The upcoming Saints Row reboot from developer Deep Silver Volition has officially gone gold. Basically, that means that the video game is ready to release come August 23rd for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. That is, of course, unless something truly unusual happens between now and then.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Transformers x Top Gun: Maverick Robot Figure Is Coming Back For Collector Con

Back in 2020, Hasbro released a Transformers collaboration Top Gun Maverick robot mashup in celebration of the original film. That figure has been unavailable for quite some time, but your second chance to grab one is happening soon. You see, a little movie called Top Gun: Maverick has been flying high in theaters, and that represents a perfect opportunity to give this release another run.
WWE
ComicBook

Bullet Train IMAX Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Bullet Train has been released. The fresh footage is captained by a clip of Aaron Taylor Johnson's Tangerine, who loads up a movie on his phone. Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon takes issue with this, noting that there's "no surround sound" on his mobile device. "Watching the movie in the theater is a better experience," Lemon says, which prompts Tangerine to switch to music instead. From there, recycled highlights of Bad Bunny's The Wolf and Brad Pitt's Ladybug fighting are showcased, before the narration prompts viewers to watch Bullet Train in IMAX.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naruto Is Getting Official Postage Stamps

Naruto Uzumaki has been around the block a few times in his life, and it seems the hero is aging better by the day. While his anime carries on with Boruto these days, Naruto is still pushing out his own merchandise even after all these years. And now, it turns out the Hidden Leaf hero is ready to grace their very own postage stamp.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix to Launch Advertising in Early 2023

Soon, Netflix will have a cheaper, ad-supported option for bingers to choose from. In the latest note to shareholders, the company announced it hopes to be ready to launch its ad-supported platform in early 2023. Exact pricing has yet to be unveiled, but the ad-supported version as already started being tested by subscribers in Latin America.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix and Hulu Streaming the Greatest Superhero Trilogy of All Time Next Month

There has been a lot of demand for Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy over the last six months, thanks in large part to that Peter Parker playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The films were available to stream on Peacock earlier this year, but have disappeared from major streaming services as of late. Fortunately, when August rolls around, there will be multiple ways to watch the beloved Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Every Movie and TV Series Coming to Hulu in August 2022

August is only a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting ahead of the curve and getting subscribers excited for the month of new additions ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the roster in August and there is quite a lot to look forward to. From the return of popular FX shows to the debut of brand new franchise movies, Hulu has a little bit of everything on the way in August.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2022, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
VIDEO GAMES

