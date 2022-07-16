ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: The value of old-growth forests

By Letters
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

I want to thank Doug Baughman for his rebuttal to Susan Fletcher's opinion article, "Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests" [June 8, Xpress]. Mr. Baughman's letter, "More Logging Isn't the Answer for Our National Forests" [June 29, Xpress] refutes her points about what is good for...

Mountain Xpress

Letter: We can’t freeze Asheville in time

In response to Bill Branyon’s recent opinion essay in the Mountain Xpress [“Sierra Club Chimera: WENOCA Chapter Endorsements Are an Environmental Disgrace,” June 29]:. I don’t know anything about the Sierra Club or Branyon’s claims about the organization. But I am saddened whenever I see Ashevilleans using fearmongering language that pits longtime residents against anyone who is from “out of town.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Chimney Rock

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
CHIMNEY ROCK, NC
Mountain Xpress

New competitive rental market study reports three NC cities in Top 20

As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Appalachian Regional Commission looks at economic growth in WNC

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) recently released its latest economic analysis. Three counties in Western North Carolina were designated “at-risk.”. These designations help the commission decide what areas to focus on and how to award grant funding. “It’s important to measure the economic health of the 423 counties that...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Mother Ocean Seafood Market partners with Pleb Urban Winery

Since 2017, Mother Ocean Seafood Market has been making a splash on the local food scene. The business began with refrigerated trailers full of fresh and frozen seafood sold at area tailgate markets, before opening a brick-and-mortar store on Merrimon Avenue in 2020. More recently, owner Sam Kosik hired chef Chris Cox to develop Mother Ocean Seafood Market’s prepared food offerings in the store and to create a hot food menu focused on seafood-centric sandwiches like po’ boys, lobster rolls and fried seafood baskets.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Folkmoot’s Summerfest returns to Waynesville

When Dr. Clinton Border traveled with a local square dance team to a folk festival in Sidmouth, England, in 1973, inspiration hit. The Waynesville surgeon became determined to bring an international folk festival to the isolated mountains of Western North Carolina, an area rich in heritage but lacking in diversity.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
#National Forests#Forester#Xpress
Mountain Xpress

Dogwood Health Trust shares news and updates

Dogwood Health Trust envisions a region where all children in WNC enter kindergarten ready to learn. Part of how we plan to achieve that goal is by targeting resources to provide equitable, developmentally appropriate, affordable and accessible education and care to support ages birth to five. To help guide investments in our region that will create an improved early childhood education (ECE) ecosystem, Dogwood commissioned a comprehensive study of the regional ECE landscape. For the study, Dogwood partnered with Child Care Services Association (CCSA), a North Carolina-based child care services leader and advocate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Let’s talk trash: Take our survey

Do you drop trash off at the Landfill or Transfer Station? Would you like additional sites where you could dispose of waste? If so, we want to hear from you. Buncombe County Solid Waste is investigating ways to reduce traffic at the transfer station and remove barriers to proper waste disposal and recycling services. Buncombe County has a brief survey that will help shape the future of Solid Waste services. Everyone is welcome to take the survey, but we are especially interested in hearing from:
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Act together with kindness to deal with changing world

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi. Do we teach in civic or history classes or via the media the potential transformational change that our Constitution and democracy bring to the world? Be aware that our Founding Fathers were “beginners,” creating a republic of democratic participation. They allowed for amendments to the Constitution as our way of life evolved from an industrial age to a highly technical society.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe Commissioners Hear Community Reparations Commission update, vote to add ongoing to funds

At its July 17 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners received an update on the Community Reparations Commission’s work to date, including a June 6 motion by the Community Reparations Commission that stated: “The Community Reparations Commission recommends that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners include a line item in their budget for reparations for Black people in Buncombe County as a percentage of the overall budget in perpetuity.”
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Number of COVID-19 cases creeps back up in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation, a local doctor is urging people to get ready for the next wave. The CDC reported hospitalizations in the United States are back up to March levels, but AdventHealth's Dr. Doctor Teresa Herbert said, so far, they remain low in Western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelocalpalate.com

Your Next Meal Awaits in Jackson County

From Sylva to Dillsboro and Cashiers to Sapphire, Jackson County, North Carolina’s culinary scene is a must-eat destination for foodies of all sorts. Enjoying the restaurants and scenery is just one of the things to do in Jackson county. These mountain towns, known for their welcoming charm and long lists of family-friendly activities, are also home to award-winning chefs and culinary stars who know the way to a foodie’s heart—and stomach.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is getting $1.7 million in grant money from the state to help protect the community from floods. The money will go toward river gauges and siren warning system towers. The Board of Commissioners hope it will save lives the next time the area...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Two puppies abandoned along Penial Road

COLUMBUS––On Saturday, Polk County Animal Control was informed of two puppies that had been abandoned just outside Columbus, at the intersection of Red Fox Road and Peniel Road. According to Animal Control, a man and his daughter were driving when they spotted a crate on the side of...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Local urgent care system works pretty well

I read your article “Is There a Doctor in the House? Urgent Care Centers and the Debate Over Advanced Practice Providers” with interest [June 15, Xpress]. Let me first say that I have been practicing as a physician assistant since graduating from the Duke University PA program in 1995. To be honest, I was not aware that there was much debate over “advanced practice providers” as the subhead suggests.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Community Policy