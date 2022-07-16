The Central Coast Renaissance Festival returns to SLO with knights, costumes and more

San Luis Obispo once again played host to the 36th annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday, bringing back the two-day festival filled with Elizabethan-style entertainment, sword fighting, food, falconry and more.

The Central Coast Renaissance Festival, which takes place at Laguna Park, is produced by History Revisited, a non-profit organization that aims to educate and entertain the public through the re-enactment of historical time, according to the festival’s website.

The 36th annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival was held in Laguna Lake Park, July 16 and 17, 2022 in San Luis Obispo. The Knight Fight was a full-contact battle where modern-day warriors battle in over 80 pounds of plated armor. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

At this year’s event , Thena MacArthur played Queen Elizabeth I, as she has for many previous years, according to the organization. Her entrance at the event took place at noon on Saturday, where she greeted her dutiful subjects and those in attendance.

For those who wish to attend on Sunday, the theme is “Be a Pirate Day,” where attendees are encouraged to dress in their best pirate attire and kids can participate in a pirate treasure hunt, according to the website.

Media contact Rick Smith told The Tribune that approximately 7,000 people will be in attendance over the weekend.

The 36th annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival was held in Laguna Lake Park, July 16 and 17, 2022 in San Luis Obispo.. Over 7,000 people were expected to attend over the weekend. The food lines were long. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The event is open each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccrenfaire.com/get-tickets. Single-day tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65+) and children (age 6-15). Weekend passes are $40 for adults and $30 for seniors and children. Kids under age 6 get in for free. Military members receive a $3 when purchasing tickets at the entry window.

The box office still has tickets left for sale, according to the Festival’s website.