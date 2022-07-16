Bill Speltz: Griz football games you can actually find on TV — what a concept!
MISSOULA — For years I've joked that my part time job in the fall is helping bewildered Montana football fans find the games on television. Hmm, what cable provider do you have and where do you live? If it's Charter I'm not sure what channel. Maybe 199? That's what it was...
MISSOULA — Montana’s return to the green of the football field in the fall of 2021 put some extra green in head coach Bobby Hauck’s pockets. Hauck racked up $196,500 in incentives during the 2022 fiscal year, which included the 2021 football season. The football assistants and strength coach earned a total of $118,000, bringing the grand total to $314,500.
MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has yet to release its full 2022-23 schedule, but already it's shaping up to be one to remember. UM will take on perennial national championship contender Gonzaga on Dec. 20 as part of its non-conference slate. College hoops analyst Rocco Miller broke the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon while MTN Sports confirmed the news with a spokesman at Montana.
MISSOULA — Dave Dickenson couldn’t help but laugh when the wind picked up just as the quarterbacks began throwing footballs during a drill Sunday afternoon at Missoula County Public Stadium. “It’s like we’re playing in Great Falls,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s windy there all the time.”...
MISSOULA — In a clash of first-half divisional champions, the Missoula PaddleHeads used the long ball to overcome an early deficit and post an 8-5 home win over the Ogden Raptors Tuesday night. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team moved to 36-12 with the victory in its second-half opener....
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a big week for the Flathead Valley. Thousands of equestrians, spectators and horses will come together for the 21st anniversary of The Event at Rebecca Farm. The Event started with about 220 competitors. This week more than 600 horse and rider teams will compete. Organizer Sarah...
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
MISSOULA - A mountain lion was spotted on the Kim Williams trail in Missoula over the weekend. The University of Montana Police Department issued an alert that stated the animal was seen between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports have...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported Saturday night on the Kim Williams Trail. An emergency notification sent by the University of Montana (UM) says the lion was reported to be between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road...
MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find some delays in Missoula due to a pair of accidents. One crash has lane blockage at the intersection of Miller Creek Road and US Highway 93 — near Walmart. The Missoula Police Department is also on the scene of an accident at...
Kendrick Richmond moved from South Carolina to Philipsburg to start work at his friend’s dispensary when it opened in June 2021 and had no interest in getting involved in local politics. As a long-time medical marijuana user himself, Richmond came to help people find products that fit their needs...
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday agreed to a change of venue for the civil trial in which oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner claims he was wrongfully terminated from St. Peter’s Health. “Defendants have adequately demonstrated there is reason to believe an impartial trial cannot be...
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after the manager called 911 to report a female, later identified as an off-shift employee at the restaurant, came inside with a bloody nose and screaming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
Missoula’s beloved carousel came under some fire on Thursday after a guest noticed what appears to be a white power symbol in a graphic on the ride’s mural. A community member posted an image to Facebook of a portion of the southwest side of the carousel’s mural. It shows a man carrying an open purse, with what appears to be a miniature caricature of Donald Trump situated in the bag alongside other political figures. Trump is making a hand-gesture that looks similar to an “ok” sign.
A 21-year-old Polson man residing in Aurora, Colo., was sentenced to prison July 12 for the brutal killing of his girlfriend last year.
According to information from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, Dakota Chinnock was sentenced to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping. The punishment handed down by Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl includes 48 years behind bars for the homicide and 12 years for kidnapping.
His victim was 20-year-old Amanda Lynn Farley, also of Polson. Chinnock and Farley both attended Polson High School.
Court information details the grisly homicide on Sept....
The final report on the Ovando bear attack that killed a California bicyclist last summer found that the incident was likely an attack driven by a food-conditioned bear. The recently released Interagency Grizzly Bear Executive Committee report found that food and toiletries inside and near the tent, as well as food scent left behind from […]
MISSOULA - As the City of Missoula dives into its FY ’23 budgeting process, a number of themes have begun to emerge including inflation, material costs, taxation, and a structural imbalance in the budget itself. Five city departments this week are slated to detail their successes from last year...
