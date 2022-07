HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has announced its move to a larger facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned company purchased Queen City Electric on West Walnut Street in Allentown in 2015. That location was known as a reliable, local source of electrical supplies for over 50 years. However, as rich as the history at Walnut Street was, customer needs initiated the purchase of a newer, larger facility to support the growing Lehigh Valley marketplace.

