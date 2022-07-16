Jeff McNeill will now start for Mets in All-Star Game

Jeff McNeil is now starting in the All-Star Game.

The Mets second baseman has been bumped up as Major League Baseball announced that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be replaced by Jake Cronenworth on the National League roster, meaning McNeil gets bumped to starter after originally being slotted behind Chisholm, the Marlins star who is still recovering from a lower back strain.

McNeil will be the Mets’ lone starting position player, with Pete Alonso and Starling Marte earning spots on the roster as reserves.

McNeil, an All-Star for the second time in his career, is batting .310 with an .804 OPS for New York so far this season.

