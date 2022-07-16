ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6X2u_0giD7flv00

Elon Musk completely disrupted the automotive industry.

With Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, the richest man in the world has caused a real green revolution in the automobile industry marked by promises from almost all car manufacturers to produce less polluting vehicles in the current decade. Offering more electric models has become the watchword of (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Volkswagen (VLKAF) , Nissan (NSANF) , Hyundai (HYMLF) , Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, parent company of Fiat Chrysler, and even luxury brands like Ferrari (RACE) - Get Ferrari N.V. Report.

This revolution that is underway has just taken on its full importance with the recent surge in oil prices and their corollary, which is higher gas prices at the pump. This new situation leads rich countries like the United States and the European Union to turn again to Saudi Arabia, the leading exporter of oil, to beg it to produce more oil in order to reduce the impact on consumers already affected by inflation at levels not seen for several decades. The highlight of President Joe Biden's recent tour of the Middle East was his visit to the kingdom as the midterm elections approach.

Gas Used as a Weapon

But when he was running against former president Donald Trump, Biden had promised to treat Saudi Arabia as a “pariah”, in particular because of the 2018 assassination of journalist and critic of the Saudi regime Jamal Khashoggi. Once elected, he had declassified a damning report on the responsibility of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in this murder.

The European Union is on its side confronted with the Russian nightmare after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The EU has taken sanctions against Russia but it finds itself trapped: Russia supplies the EU with 40% of the natural gas it imports. Russian president Vladimir Putin has taken advantage of the hold this gives him over European countries.

Putin has demanded that the "unfriendly" nations of Europe pay for their gas in rubles, to help him prop up the value of that currency. Poland, Bulgaria and Finland refused to do so, and Russia cut off their supplies. The EU said it viewed Russia's action as a form of blackmail.

In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year. However, it has been difficult to get agreement on other measures, such as an outright ban on imports. Germany, Europe's largest economy, depends on Russia for nearly half of its gas supply.

Many European nations could see their oil supplies squeezed by the ban on Russian imports. In November, Lithuania and Finland got around 80% of their oil from Russia.

It is in this context that a discussion took place on Twitter between the famous entrepreneur and investor in companies and tech startups David Sacks and Musk. It was Sacks who started by posting a message summarizing the year on geopolitics. This message was followed by another of the same order commenting on a Wall Street Journal article according to which Russia intended to use its gas as a weapon against European economies.

'Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil'

"If this year proves anything, it’s that there can be no security without energy independence," Sacks wrote on July 13. "In particular, the Europeans have learned the hard way."

That's when Musk stepped in.

"Absolutely," the tech titan agreed. Then he added: "And lithium batteries are the new oil."

Batteries are ubiquitous in our phones, laptops and cars. Lithium-ion batteries have been the dominant storage technology for years, and demand is expected to increase tenfold over the next decade.

The advantages of the lithium-ion batteries are their very high energy density and their high specific energy. In addition, this type of battery is not affected by the memory effect and its self-discharge is reduced.

Lithium batteries are popular because they are easy to use, relatively inexpensive, and can be used on most appliances and gadgets. Experts say they are the the best current solutions for supplying electricity to mobile devices (camera, mobile phone) or vehicles (hybrid car, electric car). They don't need maintenance.

Lithium batteries can charge and discharge quickly, according to the same experts. They are lightweight and they have a lower-environmental impact than disposable batteries.

Asia dominates the consumer battery market, with more than 90% of production taking place in China, Korea and Japan. The Japanese group Panasonic, South Korea's LG and Samsung and the Chinese groups CATL, BYD and Grepow are the main manufacturers of lithium batteries. Tesla is the only non-Asian company to slip between these Asian giants.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Eu Countries#Eu#Gm#Ford Motor Company Report#Vlkaf#Fiat Chrysler#Ferrari N V Report#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy