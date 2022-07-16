ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

By Oleńka Wellisz
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. With the end of its sixth episode, Ms. Marvel wraps up a storyline that feels both epic in scope and intimate at the same time. A young Pakistani girl living in Jersey City, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Why the DCEU Needs to Introduce Ambush Bug

Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?. If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31. If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!. Ambush...
COMICS
Collider

Brett Goldstein Sent His Parents to 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Without Revealing He Was In It

Editor's note: the following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Most kids would let mom and dad know about their next big break before they have to see it for themselves. The same cannot be said for Brett Goldstein, who revealed that he sent his parents to see the latest Marvel offering, Thor: Love and Thunder without a word that a surprise awaited them at the end of the film.
MOVIES
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Season 5 Clip Puts the Campers in More Danger Than Ever Before [Exclusive]

If Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t enough to give you your dino fix for the summer, Netflix has you covered with their tie-in series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Following a group of teens trapped in the eponymous theme park after things go wrong, the animated series is the first Jurassic property aimed at children, and for fans that are already caught up, Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from season five, premiering only on Netflix tomorrow.
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmys 2022 Voters’ Guide: Analyzing Early Frontrunners and the Power of Timing

Click here to read the full article. With the race tighter than ever, scheduling strategy comes into play for Emmys frontrunners. Here, Variety analyzes the competitive stakes in the key races. Drama Series With one more nominee than last year, this category is again a mixed bag. Early predictions were that it would be a battle between Netflix’s “Squid Game” and HBO’s “Succession.” At the SAG Awards, “Succession” took home the ensemble, but the Netflix series pulled out the acting wins. But they’re far from the only names in the game. Apple TV+’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” are two freshman shows in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Mehwish Hayat
Person
Aisha
Person
Nakia
Person
Matt Lintz
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
TV SERIES
Collider

Russo Brothers Take Fans on an Easter Egg-Filled Tour of Their Creation Headquarters

Step inside the place where all things your favorite action blockbusters are made - the creative den of Joe and Anthony Russo aka the Russo Brothers. In a behind-the-scenes clip, fans of the legendary duo, who have backed everything from your favorite Marvel movies to rom-coms like You, Me and Dupree, get to see first-hand how the sausage is made - or rather how the movie magic comes to life. It’s kind of like MTV Cribs if Cribs showed you the offices of your favorite Hollywood filmmakers.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Prime Video Right Now

In the mood for some magic? What about myths or adventure? A great fantasy show can be the best escape, letting you lose yourself in an exciting new world. Fight a few monsters, cast a spell or two, and discover enchanting new secrets in Prime Video’s library of fantasy series.
TV SERIES
Collider

Here's How 'House of the Dragon' Emerged Victorious in The War of the Five Pitches

In 2016, after Game of Thrones Season 6 wrapped up, the announcement of the series wrapping up after Season 8 followed. HBO was then in a spot to decide which project could follow the cultural phenomenon coming out of George R.R. Martin’s work. At that point in its history of four decades, the network had never made a spin-off series — in fact, the original series was launched as an underdog, and the glory it rose to wasn’t initially expected by the makers. So, making a spin-off was a crucial point for both HBO and Martin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Middle Eastern#British#The Indian Partition
Collider

10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Lightyear' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3. The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Attention Polin Fans: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Has Begun Production

Polin is in the air, and no it's not the kind that makes you sneeze. Netflix has announced that Season 3 of their wildly popular Regency romance series Bridgerton has officially gone into production. In a break from the tradition of seasons past, the third season will not follow the third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, but rather the fourth, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which finally brings the Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) love story to a thrilling conclusion.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Halloween Ends' Trailer Unmasks an Action-Packed Finale

2022 has been a stellar year for the horror genre, but it's only potentially going to get better with the upcoming release of Halloween Ends. There has been so much speculation about how Laurie Strode and Michael Myer's Saga would end ever since Halloween Kills went on a blood-soaked rampage last year. With that in mind and the supposive final chapter now just three months away, Universal and Blumhouse have finally released the first teaser for Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
Collider

'Keep Breathing': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is usually the perfect season to get outside and enjoy all the wonderful things mother nature has to offer. Whether the activity is hiking, camping, a refreshing trip to the beach, or a more secluded lakeside retreat, summer is often synonymous with exploring the great outdoors. Still, some people choose to avoid the outdoors shenanigans altogether. After watching Netflix’s new survival drama Keep Breathing, there might be a few more. Be warned, this show is not for the 'glampers' out there. For those people with a fear of getting lost in the woods, camping, or surviving in nature, steer clear away from the limited series featuring Melissa Barrera dropping on July 27th. The show centers around a New York attorney named Liv (Barrera) who, after a serious plane crash, gets stranded in the wilderness.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Alone Together' Lacks the Necessary Chemistry to Craft a Compelling Story

When sizing up a film like Alone Together, yet another COVID lockdown story where two characters end up stuck with each other, it is hard not to compare it to other instances where this story has been done far better. The Spirit Award-Winning film 7 Days, for example, managed to capture its complicated characters even amidst the confines of its setting. It was willing to grapple with their flaws and fears, revealing who they were underneath the image they put forth to each other. Initially, it seemed like this film might be setting the foundation for a similar experience. It starts us out with Katie Holmes, who also wrote and directed the film, as June. She is a food critic and aspiring author who is hoping to take some time away at an upstate New York Airbnb that was booked by her boyfriend John (Derek Luke). This is dashed when she arrives there to discover that the house is already occupied. The initially confrontational Charlie (Jim Sturgess) says that this is definitely his rental and that she must be mistaken. Not sure what to do with the world in crisis, they decide to both stay there.
MOVIES
Collider

'Primal' Shows How Genndy Tartakovsky Masterfully Builds Tension

Adult Swim’s Primal boils down the totality of creator Genndy Tartakovsky's vision for minimalist storytelling sensibilities and post-modern cartoon artistry. This style is something Tartakovsy has built over his career, and Primal is his most boldly defining work yet. Amidst the pulpy blood splattering and bestial rage, the hyper-violent pre-historic animated series evolves the elastically fast-paced action and ambient atmosphere that has characterized Tartkovsky’s previous works, such as Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, with a deceptive amount of cinematic maturity and class.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Is Nearly Finished Filming, Cast "Mourns" Its Ending

The end could be possibly near for the multi-Emmy Award-winning series, Ted Lasso as the series cast is filming the final episodes of its third season. This could very well prove to be the end of the comedy-drama on Apple TV+ according to Deadline. But the cast is not ready to say their goodbyes.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Warrior' Season 3 Has Officially Begun Production

The long wait is now well and truly over as HBO Max has just announced that the third season of its acclaimed martial arts crime series Warrior has officially kicked off production. Fans first learned of the show's production developments a month ago when Shannon Lee, martial arts legend Bruce Lee's daughter who has been committed to sustaining her father's legacy, announced via Twitter that the story will indeed continue, revealing that production for the third season will begin in the summer. News of renewal for a third season first broke in April 2021, two years after Warriors was picked up for a second season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Gigi & Nate' Trailer Tells the Tale of An Unusual Couple

Roadside Attraction’s hopeful drama Gigi & Nate has released a new trailer. The film based on true events follows 18-year-old Nate Gibson whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic. A year after the unfortunate events, his mother gets him an unusual service animal, Gigi, a monkey. The over two-minute clip sees Nate and Gigi’s first meeting interspersed with moments of their bonding, while the world frowns upon the atypical duo. The film looks fresh and hopeful with a dash of Nate’s courage when Gigi is finally being taken away.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy