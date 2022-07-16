How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

When sizing up a film like Alone Together, yet another COVID lockdown story where two characters end up stuck with each other, it is hard not to compare it to other instances where this story has been done far better. The Spirit Award-Winning film 7 Days, for example, managed to capture its complicated characters even amidst the confines of its setting. It was willing to grapple with their flaws and fears, revealing who they were underneath the image they put forth to each other. Initially, it seemed like this film might be setting the foundation for a similar experience. It starts us out with Katie Holmes, who also wrote and directed the film, as June. She is a food critic and aspiring author who is hoping to take some time away at an upstate New York Airbnb that was booked by her boyfriend John (Derek Luke). This is dashed when she arrives there to discover that the house is already occupied. The initially confrontational Charlie (Jim Sturgess) says that this is definitely his rental and that she must be mistaken. Not sure what to do with the world in crisis, they decide to both stay there.

