SARASOTA - Two former Big Olaf creamery locations dropped all association with the Sarasota ice cream maker, just days after Big Olaf samples tested positive for listeria. “We’re taking on the business that they can no longer do, it is what it has come to," said Owner of McClain's Homemade ice cream, Robert Alfarone.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO