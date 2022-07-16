ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire at Astor Building causes minor damage

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

A fire on the seventh floor of the Astor Building caused minor, mostly smoke damage on Saturday afternoon.

The apartment building on 14th Street downtown was briefly evacuated. Shortly afterward, all residents, except those who live on the seventh floor, were allowed to return.

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
