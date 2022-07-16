ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

SFGate
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb Friday afternoon ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing...

www.sfgate.com

