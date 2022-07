ELKO — New to this year’s Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it’s off to the races for the winner.

ELKO, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO