ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Author sought for questioning in 1996 murder case

By Sloane Glass
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR3dO_0giD6Adj00
Delia Owens, the author of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” poses for a photo during the Bentonville Film Festival Bentonville, Arkansas, in June 2022.… Read More

(NewsNation) — A film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a 2018 novel by Delia Owens, hit theaters on July 15, 2022 — and it’s putting the author back in the spotlight. Because just like the main character of the novel, Owens reportedly has the attention of prosecutors looking to solve a murder.

Owens is wanted in Zambia for questioning in a decades-old murder case — a murder which occurred when Owens and her ex-husband Mark were doing conservation work in the country.

Their work, fueled by Owens’ love of elephants and hatred of poachers, was also the subject of a 1996 episode of ABC’s “Turning Point.” But while the ABC news crew was filming in Zambia, something unexpected happened: The camera started rolling and a suspected poacher was shot dead.

”It was a horrific set of circumstances. We know that this man was shot. He was laying on the ground, and then somebody shot him when he was already incapacitated. It’s horrible,” federal criminal defense attorney Tama Kudman said.

In the “Turning Point” episode that aired in 1996, Owens and Mark’s son from a former marriage were shown quickly leaving the country.

It’s recently been reported that Owens, Mark and his son are being sought for questioning by Zambian officials in connection to the murder, according to a report published in The Atlantic shortly before the release of the “Where the Crawdads Sing” film adaptation.

“Zambia does have an extradition treaty with the United States. So they would be able to issue legal process if they have enough evidence, or if anything had happened with this case, but there is no case,” Kudman added.

Some readers and moviegoers noticed Owens’ parallels with Kya, the main character of the book and film. Kya is forced to grow up alone on the marsh and embraces nature until she is implicated in a murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDGDY_0giD6Adj00
“Where the Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens (right) poses with director Olivia Newman, producer Reese Witherspoon, and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith at a photo call in West Hollywood, California, on June 7. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“There’s similarities, but between both the real life event from 30-40 years ago, and the plot, you know, so in theory, it should help it actually,” Schachner added.

”It sounds to me like the Zambian authorities might be trying to pick up a little bit of publicity of their own as a result of the success of this book and impending movie,” Kudman said.

NewsNation has reached out to ABC, the prosecutors in Zambia, and Delia and Mark Owens, but we have yet to hear back.

Delia and Mark have previously denied being involved in the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
insideedition.com

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Author Delia Owens Reportedly Sought for Questioning in 1996 Poacher Murder

The haunting new movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” produced by Reese Witherspoon, is a murder mystery set in the south and based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens. Now, a real murder mystery is casting a shadow of suspicion over Owens, who spent 20 years working in Africa with elephants and other endangered species alongside her husband, Mark.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc#Zambian
WLNS

Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants. CASE ONE: Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CASE TWO: Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out […]
WLNS

Man who fired shots at Charlotte police sentenced to 50+ years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, MI
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help ID’ing larceny subject

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this person?. The Meridian Township Police Department says he is a subject in a larceny from a building investigation and is wanted for questioning. Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Officer Martin at 517-853-4800.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

41-year-old man dies in Jackson County Jail cell

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man died in an isolation cell in the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:35 a.m. inmate Stephion Demeco from Michigan Center was found by deputies in a cell and not breathing. Deputies said they...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy