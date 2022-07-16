ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Detectives investigating elderly woman’s death on Englewood golf course

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Detectives are investigating an elderly woman’s death at an Englewood golf course pond.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

The woman’s body was seen floating in the water with an alligator dragging it around, SCSO said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Englewood Fire District, the incident happened near Cayman Isle Blvd. and Golf View Dr. at approximately 7:47 p.m.

The identity of the woman is currently unknown. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed two alligators from the pond.

SCSO said the incident is an active investigation.

No further details area available at this time.

