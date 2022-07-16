ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade-goers celebrate 17th annual African American Festival

By Vincent Lucarelli
 3 days ago
Corvettes rolled and dance groups twirled their ways down Dorr Street Saturday morning during Toledo’s 17th annual African American Festival.

More than 60 different groups and hundreds of people participated in the parade as community members lined Dorr Street and Indiana Avenue to watch the participants pass by and celebrate along with them.

The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union organizes the festival and parade each year, and this year’s parade was sponsored by the Health Partners of Western Ohio. Other partners include the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Suzette Cowell, who has organized the festival since its inception and is the CEO and treasurer of the credit union, described the event’s purpose.

“With everything that’s going on now in the community, I think it’s a time for healing, a time for showing each other love and coming together,” she said

The parade began at 10 a.m. at the corner of Dorr Street and Detroit Avenue. A long line of people on foot, in cars, on bikes, and even on horses made their way down Dorr in the direction of Collingwood Boulevard. They turned right on City Park and then right again on Indiana Avenue.

The beginning of the parade saw an overcast sky, but the sun peeked out more and more as the parade and the day progressed.

The parade ended at Nelson Grace Park, where organizers had prepared fun family festivities for the community. A bouncy house had been set up on one side of the park, and a climbing wall stood at another.

An important part of the parade was creating a fun summer day for the children in attendance.

“It’s a holiday, and I’m saying just celebrate it. And bring out the kids and show them the good time,” Bill Mays, a parade spectator, said. “There’s a whole lot of positivity out here.”

The parade, which Mrs. Cowell said was the largest in the festival’s history, saw many different types of groups and organizations participate.

Political campaigns and candidates were among them, including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, and Vallie Bowman-English.

A number of dance and cheerleading groups also participated.

Demetria Roberts came out to see her granddaughter, who was a cheerleader in the parade.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to get out and support the different groups that are involved in the parade and see just see people they haven’t seen in a long time,” Mrs. Roberts said.

Her words rang true: Shouts of “hey neighbor!” and honks from cars toward friends on the sides of the road could be heard throughout the parade. Many spectators ran up to participants and people in cars to say hi and give hugs.

Some of the participants were also from local businesses. The parade could bring attention to their work and demonstrate a way for people to support businesses that are vital to the community.

“Dorr Street used to be all Black-owned business, so they’re trying to bring that back. And this is a perfect way to get started,” P.D. Harris said. “[Mrs. Cowell] is bringing awareness to the community, so it’s starting to open up more. I commend her because she’s working a lot to bring it together.”

One business in the parade was OptiGo Mobile Vision, a mobile optician shop. Kristin Moncrief, the owner of OptiGo, has walked in the parade for years.

“This is important for me to always be part of the community because that’s how I was raised,” Ms. Moncrief said. “If I live in, work in, do business in [the community], have my family involved in what I do, then [I want] to translate that to the community.”

Other businesses and groups in the parade, or with booths set up at Nelson Grace Park after it, included local schools, the Lucas County Early Head Start Program, the Workers First Campaign, and HOPE Toledo.

One hard-to-miss part of the parade came as dozens of Corvettes of all different colors drove down the route. Like many of the participants, people in the Corvettes threw candy to the spectators while playing music and adding to the festive mood.

Shanice Stuart said the festival’s fun spirit was about “bring[ing] people together. Good vibes and no negativity.”

Samuel Thomas, a local social worker, said he enjoys attending these types of events and seeing the impact they have on the community.

“Everybody is coming together and eating good, feeling good, living good,” Mr. Thomas said.

Along with the spectators, who stood along the sides of the road or sat in lawn chairs or cars, signs that read “Spread Love” were visible down Dorr Street. They included a QR code link to the Safe Neighborhood Project of a Lucas County outreach program.

At the end of the parade, on the other side of the street from Nelson Grace Park, members of the Back2Life Deliverance Center church had gathered for a charity event that included music and free food.

Pastor Andre Cranford said it was coincidental that his church’s event was at the end of the parade route, but he was happy to join the festive day.

“The most important thing is unity. This celebrates diversity while bringing unity. I think the more unity you have and the more you celebrate people, I think you have less room for violence, for conflict,” Pastor Cranford said. “So I think it’s great that we come out and show love and show fellowship.”

The festival’s events didn’t start or end with the parade Saturday, however. On Friday, there was a community-wide prayer breakfast. And on Saturday, Aug. 6, there will be a music festival at Promenade Park.

Stephen Halliburton reflected on the experience the entire festival provides for the community, especially following the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just another way to show what kinds of things we’re doing in the community,” Mr. Halliburton said. “It gives [everyone] an event to participate in. With Covid happening and everything and people being shut in, they like to get out and see some of the things that are going on here.”

First Published July 16, 2022, 8:20pm

#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#African American#Music Festival#Grace Park#Indiana#Dorr Street#The Toledo Zoo#The Toledo Museum Of Art
