This slideshow requires JavaScript. A splashing dragon, a flower that waters you and an umbrella that welcomes in the rain are just some of the features to be found at our fabulous Splash “N Play. The colorful soft pour ground cover showcasing a giant blue and yellow turtle offers fun for users ages 2 through 12. The splash pad is also a refreshing relief after some serious playtime at our playground and mini-zoo. Splash ‘N Play is free with admissions and the perfect way for your little ones to stay cool during the steamy days of summer!

PINECREST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO