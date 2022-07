The trough of low pressure will remain across the Southeast U.S. and Alabama today, and an upper-level wave will move around the trough across Alabama. All of this will lead to another round of showers and storms now through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed eastern Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat would be gusty winds, but we could also see some hail.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO