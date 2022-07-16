ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame back at No. 1 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

By Mike Singer about 7 hours
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the Irish Invasion camp June 5, 2022 (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold)

It’s been a hot summer for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, earning seven new commitments in the 2023 class and three in 2024 cycle since the start of June.

With its 20 commitments in 2023 and five in 2024, Notre Dame sits atop the On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings for both classes.

Notre Dame has been jockeying for the No. 1 spot with Ohio State for a good bit this summer and sat at No. 2 going into Friday. The Irish picked up a pledge from Austin (Texas) Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse, the No. 128 player and No. 21 wide receiver according to the 2023 On3 Consensus, yesterday, moving the Irish past the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame has a very slight lead over Ohio State, with the Irish having a score of 93.026 compared to the Buckeyes’ 93.006.

20 of Notre Dame’s commitments are ranked as On3 Consensus four-stars. There is one five-star (EDGE Keon Keeley) and three prospects listed with three-star rankings. Six of the Irish’s commitments rank inside the top-100 of the On3 Consensus rankings.

Below is a look at the top seven schools according to the 2023 On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings, as of Saturday morning.

Understanding On3’s team rankings system

The On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking is the only ranking that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies: On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. It equally weighs the four media companies at 25 percent.

Instead of a total points system like at Rivals, the On3 Consensus ranking uses a score average of the player rankings, and it solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power Five schools.

The current average number of commits used in the rankings score is 14. This means that of Notre Dame’s 20 commitments, only the 14 highest-ranked players are used for the rankings score.

To further explain that point: Notre Dame’s 20 commits have an average rating of 91.60, but that is not the score used in the ranking. With Notre Dame’s top 14 commits only being used in the On3 Consensus Team Ranking, and the Irish’s score with that group is 93.026 — and this is the number used for the class ranking, as seen in the image above.

With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weigh a team’s top three or four highest rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

