Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wakulla, northeastern Gadsden, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, Leon, western Madison, southern Grady, southern Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Havana to near St. Marks. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, St. Marks, Perry, Woodville, Crawfordville, Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Greenville, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
