150 free life jackets distributed at community event in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — As experts continue to emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets, over 150 free life jackets were distributed in Snohomish County on Saturday.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, in partnership with Safe Kids Snohomish County, distributed the life jackets at Lundeen Park in Lake Stevens.

Community members could also bring a life jacket they already own to be properly fitted.

In Snohomish County alone, six people have already drowned this summer, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. None of them were wearing a life jacket.

Fire officials say for every reported drowning there are several unreported close calls.

Community members can donate new or gently used life jackets to any fire station in Snohomish County. For more information on how to make a donation, contact outreach@southsnofire.org.

