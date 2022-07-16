ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Just Made a Controversial Change

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox fans do not like this news. The video game system will make a big change this fall when it comes to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold membership. Starting Oct. 1, the monthly games provided on both services will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. The news...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Live Gold#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Xbox And Xbox 360#Xbox Series X S
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2022, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
VIDEO GAMES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Stranger Things' Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show by New Series

Stranger Things Season 4's grip on the Netflix streaming charts has finally come to an end. After holding the No. 1 spot for several weeks straight following the release of Season 4, Volume 2 on July 1, the series has been dethroned on the Netflix streaming chart by an all-new title: Resident Evil.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy