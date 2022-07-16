Two dead, one injured following a triple shooting in Baltimore

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Friday night near Morgan State University.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two 17-year-old males and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. One of the 17-year-old victims and the 18-year-old succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

Morgan State officials put out a statement saying, the incident did not involve anyone affiliated with Morgan. It occurred off campus with no relation to the University.

Community members are overwhelmed by the amount of young people impacted by gun violence.

Youth advocate, Marcey Brown has a message for the youth of Baltimore, "You are better than what you think you are. You can dig deep. You don't have to be a product of your community. If you want to make better for yourself go ahead and dig deep, you can do it."

This month eight teenagers have been shot and four died. Neighbors think change will only come with a change in mindset, but youth advocates think Baltimore should change the way they reach out to kids.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.