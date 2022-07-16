ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two dead, one injured following a triple shooting in Baltimore

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0giD191I00

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Friday night near Morgan State University.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two 17-year-old males and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. One of the 17-year-old victims and the 18-year-old succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

Morgan State officials put out a statement saying, the incident did not involve anyone affiliated with Morgan. It occurred off campus with no relation to the University.

Community members are overwhelmed by the amount of young people impacted by gun violence.

Youth advocate, Marcey Brown has a message for the youth of Baltimore, "You are better than what you think you are. You can dig deep. You don't have to be a product of your community. If you want to make better for yourself go ahead and dig deep, you can do it."

This month eight teenagers have been shot and four died. Neighbors think change will only come with a change in mindset, but youth advocates think Baltimore should change the way they reach out to kids.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Comments / 13

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say. The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The suspect then...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information Related To Baltimore Homicide

An $8,000 reward is being offered for locating the suspect connected to a Baltimore murder, authorities say. Nathan Green, 32, was killed in the 4100 block of Edmondson Avenue shortly before midnight on Saturday, July 16, according to Baltimore police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

28 year-Old Shot To Death in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating the shooting death of a 28 year-old man that took place Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 6200 Block of Fortview Way in Southeast, Baltimore. Police say, “At approximately 5:50 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify six homicide victims during past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified six people killed in the city during the past week. They are:. 52-year-old Ulyess Dezurn was killed on July 13, 2022, in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street. 17-year-old Julian Foster 3rd and 19-year-old Ernest Mcrea were killed on July...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Morgan State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer's police powers suspended amid criminal investigation

A Baltimore officer's police powers were suspended Tuesday amid an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said. The Baltimore Police Department immediately suspended the officer's police powers after learning of the criminal investigation against him, a spokesperson confirmed to WJZ. Officer Finkelstein also was served with a search warrant for property in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

40-Year-Old Shot on Bowley’s Lane in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – An adult male was found shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in the northeast section of Baltimore. According to police, at 2:35 p.m., Baltimore Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at the scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore squeegee kid allegedly shoots two people with BB gun near police headquarters

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly used a BB gun to shoot two people near police headquarters on Monday, according to authorities.Officers learned of the alleged assault around 12:10 p.m., police said.That's when they received a report that two people had been assaulted.The assault victims told officers that they had been taunted by a squeegee worker while walking near the 600 block of East Fayette Street, police said.They said the squeegee worker pointed a gun at them and shot them, according to authorities.Officers later determined the weapon used to shoot them was a BB gun, police said.Medical personnel treated the assault victims for abrasions to their arms and torso area on scene, according to authorities Police arrested the 12-year-old squeegee worker who allegedly shot the two people and took that person to the city's juvenile booking facility, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy