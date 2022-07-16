UFC Long Island live blog: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to fight soon in a matchup that will have plenty of buzz when fight night rolls around. The welterweight stars have verbally agreed to meet in the main event of UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz and Chimaev have long been rumored to fight one another, and while several other options were also in play, it appears Diaz will get his wish and meet Chimaev in what will be the final fight of his UFC contract.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO