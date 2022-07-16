ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Park Assist Constraint Resolved

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 hits the scene as the fifth model year for the fourth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a handful of minor changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. Now, GM Authority has learned that the previous park assist feature constraint for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

2023 GMC Sierra 1500: 6 Cool Things You Want to Know

What makes the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 the pickup truck you want to drive instead of other trucks? This is the question we ask ourselves while shopping for a new vehicle, even if it’s not in those exact words. Does this truck have more power, how safe is it to drive, and what are some of the features that stand out about this truck? Here are six cool features that put the GMC Sierra 1500 at the top of your half-ton truck shopping list.
BUYING CARS
Engadget

GM previews the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and SS model

GM previewed its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV today, adding the two-row mid-size crossover [in a variety of trims, including the SS performance model,] to its growing lineup of all-electric cars. As far as SUVs go, the Chevy Blazer hasn’t ever been the most eye-catching or highest rated. But the new Blazer EV could stand out as a solid, reasonably priced electric mid-sized SUV in a market filled with () options. The vehicles include a 11.5 kW AC charging module for at-home charging and charging capability of up to 190 kilowatts. Roughly 10 minutes of charging will add up to 78 miles of range.
gmauthority.com

Here Are Some Reader Reactions To Mandatory Buick, GMC OnStar Plan

For the 2023 model year, all Buick and GMC vehicles will come standard with a three-year OnStar And Connected Services plan, which will be paid as part of the vehicle price and range from $905 to $1,675 depending on the vehicle model. This news was not very well received by GM Authority readers, with our original article on this change generating nearly 100 comments from current or potential GM vehicle owners expressing their displeasure with the Connected Services strategy.
CARS
Motorious

Craigslist Mustang Survivor Is ‘Barn Fresh’

We all know that the late 1960s were some of the most significant times that Ford had seen up to that point. The Mustang had just trotted its way into the public view, and the tides were turning in the brand's favor. This iconic pony car became a piece of American automotive history in its beginning years, with even the first models being heralded as innovative and unique for their time. With all that in mind, it's easy to see how the Mustang would later become one of the nation's favorite pony cars to ever see the road.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
MotorBiscuit

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition: Release Date, Price, Specs

Recently the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV edition was announced, and if you couldn’t tell by its very complex title, this is a historic truck that is looking to take over the off-roading market. American Expedition Vehicles, abbreviated AEV, is a specialty off-road company that has been providing world-class performance-geared equipment for off-road vehicles, typically for Jeeps, Ram trucks, and the Chevy Colorado, but with this partnership with GMC, we are gearing up to see the world-class off-roading quality from AEV on GM’s flagship truck brand.
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best .410 and 28-Gauge Semi-Auto Shotguns

Shotgun trends flow like the tides, they’re in and out depending on ammo performance (and availability), plus the advancement of the smoothbores themselves. Right now, sub-gauges are the rage for wingshooters, fueled by renewed interest in the 28-gauge and the diminutive .410-bore. Why? They are all effective on wild gamebirds at reasonable distances with the right shotshell, they’re light, and don’t punish you the way an inertia-driven 12-gauge paired with a 3-inch 1 5/8-ounce load of bismuth will. Here is a rundown of some of the best auto-loading sub-gauge shotguns whether you pursue ducks, geese, upland birds, or enjoy weekend rounds of skeet. There are a couple of old autos that made the list, but a majority of them can be bought off the shelf at your local gun shop.
MANUFACTURING
MotorBiscuit

2023 Ford Ranger or 2023 Ford Maverick: Which Should You Buy?

While the 2023 Ford Ranger and 2023 Ford Maverick are not yet released, it is possible that you might be cross-shopping these two Ford trucks. After a long hiatus, the Ford Ranger came back to the United States and the Ford Maverick was all-new for 2022. Both pickups represent the effort the blue oval is willing to put into its trucks. And although the Ranger and Maverick are in different segments, you may be wondering which truck is the right pick for your specific needs.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Constraint#Mexico#Vehicles#Gm Authority#Rpo#Ud7#Gmc Sierra 1500 Pro#Front#At4#Denali Ultimate#Gmc Sierra 1500 Slt#Gmc Sierra Hd
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Automakers Are Abandoning SEMA

The Specialty Equipment Market Association or SEMA Show has been around since 1967. Over the years, the gathering, which is ostensibly closed to the public, has gone from a tiny affair to one of the must-attend occasions for just about everyone in the auto industry. In recent times, automakers have leveraged the event to get enthusiasts excited about their offerings, pouring considerable resources into builds, displays, driving experiences, and more. Now, it seems those investments are in retreat.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado Get Better Fuel Economy Than the Chevy Silverado?

One of many reasons someone might want to buy a midsize truck is fuel economy. Although they aren’t typically going to rival smaller SUVs or sedans, they’ll likely be better than full-size truck alternatives. However, trucks come with many different engine choices, which makes things complicated. Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado get better fuel economy than the Chevy Silverado? The two Chevrolet trucks are much closer than you might think.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Sales Lost Some Segment Share During Q2 2022

GMC Sierra Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Sierra deliveries totaled 62,321 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 17 percent compared to 75,495 units sold in Q2 2021. Sierra 1500 (LD) sales fell 37.5 percent to 33,533 units, while Sierra HD sales (2500HD and 3500HD) increased 31.7 percent to 28,788 units.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Raptor R Teaser Briefly Shows Off ‘Scary Fast’ Pickup: Video

The Ford F-150 lineup will be gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro two-tone Heritage Edition and the entry-level off-road-focused Rattler. Regardless, the most exciting addition to the F-150 lineup – by a large margin – is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which marks the return of the V8 engine to that model for the first time since its first generation. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Raptor R will debut next Monday, July 18th, but the automaker is now teasing us yet again by giving us a quick look at the muscular truck in this teaser video.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Announced In Canada

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV was unveiled in Canada yesterday, expanding the Bow Tie brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the northern country. With an estimated driving range of 515 kilometers (320 miles) for certain models, the Chevy Blazer EV will be available in front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive configurations. Customers can choose from a variety of trim levels, including 1LT, 2LT, RS and the range-topping SS trim. There will also be a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) available for police fleets. A breakdown of powertrain specs and driving range for each trim level has yet to be announced, but Chevrolet stated that the crossover will feature a 11.5 kW Level 2 AC charging system with standard DC public fast-charging up to 190 kW, adding 125 kilometers (78 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.
CARS
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motley Fool

O'Reilly Automotive Shifts into High Gear

The average car in the US is now 13 years old, and aging cars require more parts. O’Reilly is one of the nation’s largest auto parts retailers. Consistent sales growth and aggressive share buybacks make O’Reilly a promising long term investment. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Honda Ridgeline Struggles With the Worst Resale Value

What is going on with the Honda Ridgeline? We’re used to seeing this truck at the top of lists, not the bottom. However, the 2022 Honda Ridgeline is facing a potentially severe problem. It has the worst resale value of all trucks. Does the 2022 Honda Ridgeline have a...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Owners Say They Would Buy Consumer Reports’ Worst Midsize Truck Again

When customers are looking for a new vehicle, they turn to experts to find the best option. If you ask Consumer Reports, which provides one of the most respected opinions of, well, everything, you’ll find strong opinions on even the most popular models. For the 2022 model year, CR named the 2022 Jeep Gladiator as the worst midsize truck. However, most owners say they would buy Consumer Reports’ worst midsize truck a second time. Why do owners disagree with the experts?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Should I Get a Truck Leveling Kit or a Lift Kit?

Many of us with pickup trucks want to go off-road and that often means lifting a truck a few inches higher. But some of us, too, what our trucks to look better on the road, and that means we want a leveling kit to get rid of the factory nose-down stance that many trucks come with. Should you get a truck leveling kit or a lift kit? What is the best option for how you drive?
CARS
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy