ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Elderly Woman Robbed While Buying Lottery Tickets in Toledo

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOLEDO, OH – An elderly woman was assaulted and robbed as a man ripped cash out of her...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TPD attempting to ID suspects who broke into CCHS concession stand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help to identify suspects who broke into and damaged a concession stand at Central Catholic High School last month. According to a TPD Facebook post, on June 21, multiple suspects broke into a concession stand at Central Catholic High School. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
wktn.com

Ada Man Arrested for Burglary in Hancock County

An Ada man was arrested after an incident in Hancock County on Monday. According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of State Route 37 where the homeowner reported finding a man in a vehicle parked in the attached garage.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man remains in jail for burglary

A Toledo man remains in jail after he was arrested last week for allegedly breaking in a door to gain entry to a home in the city. Steven Hayes, 38, was arrested Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Summit Street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo home showered with bullets Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house. Numerous shell casings were...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Police
fox2detroit.com

Elderly Detroit woman attacked, dragged by 3 pit bulls

An elderly Detroit woman is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked by three pit bulls on the city's east side on Tuesday. The 73-year-old woman was seriously injured on Tuesday by the 3 pit bulls who bit her arm and leg and then dragged her down the street.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
13abc.com

TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested after police broke up a huge party for reports of disorderly conduct over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to reports of people fighting at a loud party near Shadowlawn Dr. and Foraker Ave. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Senior Towers resident arrested after holding Findlay Police at bay Saturday

FINDLAY, Ohio — A resident of the Senior Towers, 806 Bright Road in Findlay, was arrested Saturday evening after holding police at bay for several hours. Findlay police responded to the apartment building at 5 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots coming from apartment number 514. When officers arrived,...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times over the weekend. On July 17, The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight involving a knife on the 7800 block of Fort Street in Pleasant Township.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating two Sunday shooting incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday in separate incidents. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Evansdale Avenue in west Toledo about 1 a.m. on a person shot call, according to a police report. Shaniqua Glover, 32, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police, state troopers seize ATVs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces Saturday to crack down on illegal use of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles. Any illegal use of off-road vehicles should be reported to the regional dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Detroit Avenue is closed after reports of a fatal crash Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and is believed to have involved two vehicles, one being a motorcycle. It is unclear how many individuals were involved or what caused the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

103K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy