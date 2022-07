From Crossed Fingers (@iTylen): Why does the media and league seem higher on Lawrence and the jags compared to Wilson and the jets when both had horrendous rookie seasons. Tylen, I think there are two reasons. First, the legend of Trevor Lawrence has grown since 2018 and, even within a stacked 2021 draft class, he’s been seen as different, and separate, from the pack of quarterbacks to come into the league. And, second, because things were such a mess in Jacksonville last year (and he handled that mess with poise and class), I think he is getting, and it’s fair to give him, the benefit of the doubt.

