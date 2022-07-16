ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Dunk High “Chenille” Appears In Classic Grey And Gum

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving dressed a drove of GRs as well as the tongue of the Air Jordan 8, chenille has certainly become one of the Nike umbrella’s most widely-used materials. Even today, it continues to remain prevalent, and it’s now...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”

With a recent preview of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 footwear collection going live on SNKRS, official images of said drops are beginning to emerge via the brand’s official images. This includes the PSG Jordan 5 Low, the J Balvin Jordan 2, and more, but on the more “GR” front is this white/grey pairing on the Air Jordan 12 dubbed the “Stealth”.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#Gum#The Air Jordan 8#Dunk Highs#The Air Jordan 37
sneakernews.com

Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Ready For Fall 2022 In “Limestone”

The Nike Air More Uptempo may no longer appear on-court during professional basketball games, but it’s become a go-to option within street-style-obsessed corners of the world. Recently, the pair often associated with Scottie Pippen emerged in an understated “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” colorway. The bulk of the upper takes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT

Following his debut collaboration with adidas Originals last year, introducing an innovative “Ammonite Superstar” inspired by extinct mollusks, independent product designer Mr. Bailey partners with adidas once again for a second footwear silhouette titled OZLUCENT — continuing his exploration of underwater species, which will be a central theme in the duo’s future collaborations. “Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies,” Bailey said in a campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” Set For January 14th, 2023 Release

Despite more than five months remaining in the year, handfuls of Air Jordan releases have already been rumored for a 2023 drop. The latest?: The Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her.”. Although the inspiration behind the pair hasn’t been revealed by the Jumpman family, it’s possible the sneaker draws...
APPAREL
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Blazer "Black"

Supreme and have linked together for a multitude of projects involving apparel and footwear, and one of its most iconic team-ups is the three-pronged SB Blazer Mid collection from 2006. Key components of the sneakers included its quilted leather uppers, Swooshes that were covered in snakeskin as well as its gilded hardware, all of which was inspired by luxury runway shows and now sit at over $2K USD on the resell market. Fast forward 16 years later, the NY-based streetwear brand is bringing the silhouette back into the spotlight for a fresh new team-up.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Japanese Scales Cover The Surface Of This Nike Air Max 95

From cherry blossoms to Mt. Fuji, Japanese influences have been quite common with the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette over the years. The model is indeed a darling in the sneaker scene in the Far East, and soon enough another pair will be added to the collection of must-haves. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy