Car crashes into Erie apartment

Rescue crews responded to an apparent accident between a train and a pickup truck Tuesday morning. It was shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the accident was reported on the tracks near West Middle Road and the Norfolk Southern crossing in Girard. STAT MedEvac was put on standby. The front end of the truck was […]
Following multiple incidents of suspected arson over the weekend, authorities in Titusville are now seeking answers. The Pennsylvania State fire marshal is assisting the Titusville police and fire departments with this investigation. The Titusville Fire Department chief said that there were nearly a dozen incidents of arson that took place this past weekend. The Titusville […]
One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Erie Police have charged two more suspects in the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy. Antonio Yarger Jr. was shot on April 14 while walking with other kids near Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway. On July 19, Erie Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Yussaf Hassan and 17-year-old Abbas Al-Harbi. Al-Harbi will be charged as […]
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail for allegedly stealing a car in Emlenton on Monday. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, July 19.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed earlier this month. Police said it is believed two people are primarily responsible for a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8 to July 11. Around 30 vehicle tires were slashed during the overnight hours.
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
Titusville Police are investigating multiple suspected arsons and are asking for the public’s help. At this time, there is no word on the exact number of cases. Police are only reporting “more than one.” Titusville Police report they are looking for information and surveillance video in two parts of the city. The northern area of […]
Erie Police arrested two more people in the deadly shooting of a seven-year-old boy earlier this year. Yussuf Hassan, 20, and Abbas Al-Harbi, 17, are charged in connection with the deadly drive-by shooting of Antonio Yarger Jr. The boy was shot in the head April 14 while walking with a...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Union City farmers are reeling after finding one of their bison, who was pregnant, shot and killed last week. What started out as a normal morning last Friday (July 15) turned into a nightmare when one of the owners of the Union City farm found his pregnant bison dead in the pasture. The […]
A Fredonia resident is facing multiple charges after a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to the crash on Route 322 in the town of Dayton last Thursday evening with heavy damage reported to the buggy. The vehicle had reportedly fled the scene with deputies locating the driver, 44-year-old Emily Elliott, at a different location. Further investigation revealed signs of intoxication according to deputies. Elliott has been charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an incident and is due back in Dayton Town Court.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two juveniles were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital after being shot allegedly during a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Dunkirk. Witnesses tell police a vehicle was heading south on Route 60 around 8:30 p.m. when it passed another vehicle and allegedly started shooting. The injured victims...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the […]
Erie Police are investigating a two car accident on Saturday afternoon. The collision sent at least one person to the hospital. It happened on East 26th at Perry street around 1:00 in the afternoon and involved a car and an SUV. The front end of the car was heavily damaged. It appeared that the SUV was impacted on the drivers side. The accident closed the street to traffic for a time and drew a crowd of onlookers.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking. At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location […]
After three days, crews continue to search for a missing woman in Crawford County. The mother of 34-year-old Candice Caffas said her daughter has disabilities and is not safe without supervision. “We’re very concerned. She’s never been gone like this.” That’s Carrol Caffas. She’s worried about her missing daughter who has special needs. Early Saturday […]
(Photo of suspect provided by Pa Crime Stoppers) (Edinboro, Pa.) Pa Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information helping Pennsylvania State Police at the Girard Barracks identify a theft suspect. Troopers are investigating a retail theft from Walmart located at 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Washington Township, Erie County. During the incident, the above pictured male swapped price tags from a $30 dollar item to a $170 Dollar item and left the store after paying for the cheaper items price tag. Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Girard Barracks at 814-774-9611 and speak to Tor. Lewis anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
City of Erie Police continue to investigate after a 16-year-old was shot in the head overnight Saturday. This happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us the victim was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. As of earlier Monday, the victim is in critical […]
Multiple departments were called out to a house fire located in the the 10,000 block of Sidehill Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming form the house, but the fire was contained to just the inside. Crews were able to put it out before it spread. No body was inside the […]
