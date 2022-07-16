ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Back-to-School block party hosted by Wellness and Stress Clinic

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjzFf_0giCup8u00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may be hard to believe, but the start of the new school year is just around the corner.

But sky-high inflation means back-to-school shopping may cost you more, than in previous years.

“I’m going to have fun. Play a little, have fun.”

After a long summer, eight-year-old C.J. is excited to go back to school.

“I want to see my friends, my teachers, and my new teachers,” he said.

Before the big day, he and his siblings need to prepare.

That’s why his family spent Saturday morning at a back-to-school block party hosted by the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis.

“Because of gas prices and food prices, it’s really a big help for my kids,” Ina Dewitt of Memphis said.

Volunteers passed out free backpacks, and school supplies and families were even able to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

“Kids of all ages are now able to get the vaccine. We will be healthier; our grandparents will be healthier. All of us will be healthier if we get it,” Peter Hossler, the director of the clinic said.

Hossler said the event was open to all school-aged children in the area.

“We live in a community where not every kid has all the things they need to be successful in school and until we get to a point where that’s not the case, it’s very important,” he said.

As for C.J.’s family, they said a little help goes a long way.

“Getting them prepared, food, clothes backpacks, I am just ready,” Dewitt said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dietician is sharing some great family-friendly tips to make sure your you’re getting the nutrients you need during the hot summer months. Leslie Ely, dietician at Methodist Germantown Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what types of food you should be having more of during the summer months, along with some meal planning strategies.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
localmemphis.com

LIST: Here's when school starts for your child in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their kids back to school. Here's when each Mid-South school district starts classes. Arkansas. Crittenden County. Earle School District: August 15. Marion School District: July 25. West Memphis School District: August 22.
MEMPHIS, TN
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Famous Memphis 'Peabody Ducks' Boarding the Elevator Is Way Too Cute

Time to immediately book a ticket to Memphis because this is one hotel you don't want to miss! The Peabody is a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, that gathers people from around the world. And not in a way you'd normally expect. It's not because of the beautiful rooms or cool amenities. It's because of ducks. Yes, ducks in a hotel! We didn't believe it until we watched this video but as it turns out it's a tradition that dates back to the 1930s!
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

University of Memphis’ $25M grant will benefit 21 counties in West TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis received a $25 million Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their proposal to enable families to achieve ambitious outcomes. The Grant for its Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households proposal was one...
MEMPHIS, TN
BHG

This East Memphis Home Combines Current-Day Design and Inspiration from the Past

Beautiful memories live on—especially when they become the threads that weave through a home. That's what happened in this freshly built traditional house in East Memphis, Tennessee, where interiors explode in floral chintzes, undulating wallpapers, and jewel hues. Each element speaks to current-day design as it also nudges awake fond recollections of the homeowner's past, her beloved growing-up days of the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Volunteers#Food Prices
Chalkbeat

Memphis schools report over 200 unfilled teaching jobs

With less than three weeks to go before students return to classrooms, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has 220 unfilled teaching positions.The number is down nearly 18% from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday news release. But it’s another sign of the persistent teacher shortages in Tennessee’s largest school district, a problem that is mirrored across the state and the country.MSCS officials attributed the decrease in teacher vacancies to a new state...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor’s passing becomes call to action to stop youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Animal Services hits a record and needs your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said they have hit a record for the number of dogs in the shelter and they need the public’s help to find homes. According to the shelter, there are over 300 dogs in their possession (not including 78 in foster homes) and 238 cats in foster homes. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
localmemphis.com

Memphis gun violence victim writes book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim of gun violence is using his story to teach triumph. He was shot more than dozen times and even took a bullet to the face. Photojournalist Elvis Hardwick sat down to learn more about his journey and what he wants readers to get from his new novel.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

‘HEINOUS CRIME’ – Carjackers Killed Beloved Memphis Pastor

There is great anger and anguish among United Methodists in Memphis after a beloved district superintendent was gunned down by carjackers in Whitehaven. The attack happened on Whitehaven Lane around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was rushed to the hospital where she later died. She was a devoted wife...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know the Mid-South is considered part of the melanoma belt?. With sweltering temperatures here in the Mid-South, many are spending time by the pool which makes protecting your skin so important. Melanoma is particularly deadly, and it is one of the few cancers on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s been overwhelming”: HVAC companies slammed with calls during dangerous heatwave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During this intense summer heatwave, technicians are pulling 14-hour days to repair all the broken air conditioning units in the Mid-South. “We’re running pretty much all day,” said Jonathan Vails, a field supervisor technician at Choate’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing. “We’re doing everything we can to take care of our customers.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Geese removed from Cordova community, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some people in Cordova are fearing the worst after dozens upon dozens of Canadian geese were removed from their community. Millie Tyler spent time with a beloved goose named Baby and the dozens of other geese and goslings along a lake in the Riverwood subdivision where she lives. “These were very intelligent animals. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
114K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy