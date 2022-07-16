ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Jones claims England's 2-1 series win over bitter rivals Australia was 'tougher' than whitewash against Wallabies in 2016 - and insists his side had to 'fight like anything' to seal 21-17 victory

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England head coach Eddie Jones has claimed the series win over Australia is 'tougher' than the win against the Wallabies in 2016.

England beat hosts Australia 21-17 in the third test on Saturday to round off a 2-1 series victory.

In 2016, the Red and Whites won the third Test 44-40 to seal a 3-0 series whitewash in Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToNvT_0giCufYs00
England earned a heroic series victory over Australia after winning the decisive Test in Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U08I1_0giCufYs00
Head coach Eddie Jones has claimed the win over Australia was tougher than the one in 2016

Jones said: 'This was tougher than 2016. We had to fight like anything today, they were always going to throw it around so we had to defend well.'

England opened this year's series with a 30-28 defeat to the Wallabies, who were down to 14 players.

But Jones' side got on level terms in the series as they beat the hosts 25-17 in the second Test in Brisbane.

Saturday's decider saw England start slowly as they fell behind 10-3. On the stroke of half-time, Freddie Steward ensured Jones' side went into the break with an 11-10 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDw3x_0giCufYs00
England beat Australia 44-40 in the final Test to seal a 3-0 series whitewash in Sydney in 2016 

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell also shone as England fought off a late fightback from the hosts.

Jones heaped praise on the leadership group and emphasised the importance of the result ahead of next year's World Cup.

'When you fight like that and win a game like that, it's a real achievement but all the credit goes to the leadership group,' he said.

'The result is always important but the development of the team, especially now when we're in the last 12 months of this World Cup cycle, it was crucial we got it right.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Traces of 'disturbing' foot and mouth disease detected in Melbourne shop as furious minister promises to hunt down the people responsible

Viral fragments of foot and mouth disease and African swine fever have been detected in pork products at a Melbourne retailer. Australia remains free of the diseases as the live virus was not detected, but Agriculture Minister Murray Watt reiterated the importance of biosecurity measures. The products, believed to be...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'There are many things that I cannot control': New PSG boss Christophe Galtier reveals he is keen to keep Neymar at the club this summer but admits final decision over superstar's future does not solely rest in his hands

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has admitted that he is keen to keep Neymar at the club this summer, but insisted the final decision does not solely rest in his hands. Galtier replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat this summer, and quickly laid down the law to his squad by saying those not in his plans will be sold.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jake Wightman wins Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and becomes first Brit to clinch 1500m title in 39 YEARS... and dad Geoff commentated on shock victory as the stadium announcer!

Jake Wightman has won Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after winning the 1500m title - while his dad Geoff commentated on his shock victory. The 28-year-old claimed the world title in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his...
EUGENE, OR
Daily Mail

'I want other teams to fear us!': Antonio Conte opens up on the new steely Spurs, life under Daniel Levy…and hints he may stay for 'three or four years' after securing Champions League football ahead of rivals Arsenal

The mere mention of winning the title drew a titter of amusement from Antonio Conte. 'You want to win the title,' he said with his eyes wide and grin wider. 'Yes, yes, I understand but I am realistic.'. It is 61 years and counting since Tottenham were champions. Thirteen different...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Newcastle dealt fatal blow in pursuit of Moussa Diaby as the Bayer Leverkusen winger reveals that he will be playing for the Bundesliga outfit once again next season

Newcastle have been dealt a fatal blow in pursuit of one of their summer transfer targets as winger Moussa Diaby declared that he would be playing for Bayer Leverkusen again next season. The Magpies are known to be chasing a winger this summer with Diaby having emerged as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers eye Besiktas starlet Ridvan Yilmaz, as Jurgen Klopp hails 'top drawer character' Ben Davies after the centre back swapped Anfield for Ibrox in a £4million deal

Rangers are exploring a potential move for highly-rated Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz after completing the £4million signing of central defender Ben Davies. Yilmaz, 21, already has six senior caps for Turkey. He came through Besiktas’ youth system, progressing to a first-team debut in April 2019 and helping them win the 2020-21 league title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#England#Whitewash
Daily Mail

Leeds sign 18-year-old Sonny Perkins on a three-year deal after the forward left West Ham last month with a compensation fee to be decided by a tribunal if the clubs cannot reach an agreement

Leeds have signed former West Ham forward Sonny Perkins, 18, on a three-year contract. West Ham are entitled to compensation for Perkins and a fee will be set by a tribunal if they and Leeds cannot reach a deal. The England youth international attracted the attention of a number of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson's defection to controversial Saudi-backed LIV series set to be sealed within 48 hours in huge blow for the Ryder Cup, as Team Europe prepare to lose their captain

The defection of Henrik Stenson to the Saudi backed breakaway LIV series could be sealed within the next 48 hours. While DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has not lost hope of talking him out of the move that would cost his European Ryder Cup captaincy, it is believed to be near certain that the Swede will join LIV.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Edinson Cavani is in talks to join Villarreal on a free transfer... as the ex-Manchester United forward plots his next move after departing Old Trafford last month

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is in talks to join LaLiga side Villarreal. The 35-year-old ended his two-year stay at Old Trafford last month when his contract expired, and he is now looking for a new club. Cavani has played for some of the biggest teams in Europe, including...
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Daily Mail

'He is looking really good': Victor Lindelof heaps praise on his new Manchester United teammate Tyrell Malacia after the Dutch left back impresses in training

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has praised his club's recent signing Tyrell Malacia, after being impressed by the left back's personality and attitude. Malacia became Erik ten Hag's first signing as Manchester United manager when he joined from Ajax earlier this month for £13 million. The 22-year-old has made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England super sub Alessia Russo holds the key to Lionesses Euros success... the Manchester United forward has scored on each of the three times she has come off the bench and Spain will fear her introduction in the last eight

No striker wants to be a super sub, but so far it is working to perfection for England forward Alessia Russo. The Manchester United player has come off the bench in all of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 group matches and scored three times — once against Norway and twice against Northern Ireland.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

An all Manchester duel on England's left-hand side, Lucy Bronze up against a new Barcelona team-mate while Georgia Stanway will be tasked with breaking up play... the three battles that stand between England and Spain and the semi-finals

The Lionesses face up against Spain on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between two of Europe's heavyweights. Lauren Hemp vs. Ona Batlle, Lucy Bronze vs. Mariona Caldentey, but to name a few. There are going to be a number of key battles that should England wish to progress, they will have to come out on top in.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm a 'huge truss' has been 'lifted into position' as work on the Anfield Road Stand gathers pace... with the ground set to hold over 61,000 fans once the rebuild is complete next year

Liverpool have taken another step forward in rebuilding the Anfield Road Stand as a 'huge truss' was put into position on Tuesday morning. Work on the stand began last September, with manager Jurgen Klopp putting a spade into the ground to mark the start of the construction. Significant progress has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag issues strict time-keeping rules to his Manchester United squad in a bid to stamp out ill-discipline... but the new Red Devils boss is keen for his players to police themselves as well

Erik ten Hag has vowed to crack down on discipline at Manchester United but wants the players to police themselves as well. United’s new manager has introduced strict new rules regarding time-keeping, nutrition and alcohol consumption after taking over this summer. ‘When you want to get results, you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Adam Gemili lashes out at 'relentlessly bad press' of American coach Rana Reider... as British sprinter's difficult year continues after coming fourth with slowest time of the season in World Championship heat in Oregon

For Adam Gemili this had been a difficult year and when the British sprinter settled into his blocks at the World Championships in Oregon he was clearly carrying the weight of what he called 'relentless bad press' about his coach, Rana Reider. Gemili crashed out after coming fourth in his...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Home support, goals flying in and sky-high confidence all bode well as England tackle so-so Spain... the Lionesses will never have a better shot at glory - this is the chance of their lives

Sarina Wiegman gave a profoundly wise response when asked a while back if England winning a tournament would be a measure of her success in this country. 'You cannot say ahead, ''We are going to win this'',' she replied. 'If you play the best you can play, it's OK. It could be a final you win. You could lose also.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'close in on a deal' for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta with a 'fresh round of talks scheduled' for the Spanish full-back... as LaLiga giants continue to splash the cash despite financial issues

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, it has been reported. Azpilicueta has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with it having been reported that the Spain international wishes to return to his native country. Barcelona have remained in the picture for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

493K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy