255 kids show up to Illini Tailon Leitzsey’s football camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The second annual Orange and Blue Kids Football Camp kicked off today and Illini football players may have had as much fun as the kids.

Illinois football defensive back Tailon Leitzsey created the camp last year. He wanted to give back to the community, and he wasn’t alone with that thought. Over a dozen Illinois football players were there to help coach and run the kids camp. They said it’s nice to inspire kids in the area.

“I think for the kids it means everything cause they don’t really get this experience a lot, especially not for free,” Leitzsey said. “So to be able to do something for free for them and then the guys show up and are genuinely like caring and being there and talking to them and spending time trying to get to know them. You know what I mean. It’s a little more intimate than if it was just in the stadium when we have a game, you know, we’re tired by then, but right now we’re all fresh and ready to go you know. So I think it’s special for the kids. Something they’ll hopefully remember when they’re our age.”

Leitzsey said there were about 255 kids registered for the camp.

