ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens after hour-long closure due to flood threat

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0Jz6_0giCuS2J00

UPDATE: CDOT reopened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon around 3 p.m. The storm moved through the area and did not produce flooding.

DENVER — Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed after the Colorado Department of Transportation shut the interstate down Saturday afternoon due to a flash flood warning.

The interstate was closed around 2 p.m. Closure points for westbound traffic will be Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116). Closure points for eastbound traffic will be from West Glenwood (Exit 114) to Dotsero (Exit 133).

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area until 3:15 p.m. CDOT said the closure would remain in place through the duration of the advisory.

A flash flood warning for the area will prompt CDOT to close I-70 through Glenwood Canyon to prevent drivers from getting caught in potential mudslides triggered by heavy rain over the burn scar.

Depending on the incident, these closures may last a few minutes or several hours. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Silverthorne, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#I 70#Heavy Rain#Cdot#Dotsero#The Grizzly Creek Fire
The Denver Gazette

105-degree heat expected in Colorado, National Weather Service warns of heat-related illnesses

Scorching temps are expected to slam some parts of Colorado this week with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for temperatures up to 105 degrees along the Interstate 25 corridor and the northeast plains on Monday. The service has issued a heat advisory for times between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday, for areas highlighted on the map below: Denver is expected to see a 20% chance of rain with...
DENVER, CO
People

Paddleboarder 'Blown Off' Board Dies After Microburst: 'He Was Unable to Keep His Head Above the Water'

A paddleboarder died after a storm hit Colorado's Dillon Reservoir on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials responded to a 911 call from Dillon Reservoir, located about 70 miles west of Denver, after the male victim was "blown off" his board and presumably drowned after being caught in a microburst on Saturday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Larimer County flood victims identified as 2 from Littleton

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman and child who died in a flash flood on Friday have been identified. Lisa Schilling, 36, and Liliana Arguello, 12, died from accidental “asphyxia due to drowning,” according to the Larimer County Coroner. They were from Littleton. The two were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
9NEWS

Flash flood in Cameron Peak burn scar area kills 2

DENVER — Two people were killed after rains caused flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area Friday evening. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a woman and girl were in a camp trailer that was swept away in the Buckhorn area. Their bodies were recovered at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, LCSO said. The Larimer County coroner will identify the victims once their next of kin are notified.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
KRDO News Channel 13

Small plane crash sparks fire in Boulder County Sunday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crash sparked a wildfire Sunday morning near Gold Hill in Boulder County, according to the sheriff's department. The crash was reported in the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive around 11 a.m. and an evacuation warning was put in place for the surround areas, including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

Denver sets record high as city reaches the triple digits again

Monday, Denver set a new daily record high by hitting 100 degrees. The previous record was 99, set in 2020. We discussed this in yesterday's SOTA, including what's creating the warmth. So, is this a lot?. This is the city's fourth day of 100-degree heat; 100s happen, on average, twice...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora could become first Colorado city to outlaw 'decorative' grass in new landscaping

From parks to plazas and links to lawns, Aurora is on the verge of becoming the first city in the state to ban any new grass that isn't "functional." "Functional means an athletic field, picnic area, something that has a recreational component use to it, but not for aesthetic purposes so all grass for aesthetic purposes will be gone," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. He's come up with what is maybe most aggressive water conservation plan ever in Colorado. It would ban all new golf courses, decorative water features like fountains, and grass in medians. It would also limit the amount of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy