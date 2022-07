CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge has refused to let a man withdraw his guilty plea to charges related to the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. Ronald Hicks Jr. asked Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Deborah Turner to throw out his May guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ryan Mounts Jr. He claimed that he is innocent and has witnesses who will testify to seeing other people abuse the boy in the weeks before his death, his attorney wrote in a brief filed earlier this month.

