ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

We have liftoff. Watch a stuntman jump a Keys bridge in a rebuilt Subaru

By Gwen Filosa
flkeysnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA race car went airborne in the Florida Keys this week. Stuntman and motocross superstar Travis Pastrana drove a specially modified car — a 1983 Subaru GL —across a 65-foot gap in the Boot Key Bridge in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. He nailed it. The...

www.flkeysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Raptor R Teaser Briefly Shows Off ‘Scary Fast’ Pickup: Video

The Ford F-150 lineup will be gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro two-tone Heritage Edition and the entry-level off-road-focused Rattler. Regardless, the most exciting addition to the F-150 lineup – by a large margin – is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which marks the return of the V8 engine to that model for the first time since its first generation. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Raptor R will debut next Monday, July 18th, but the automaker is now teasing us yet again by giving us a quick look at the muscular truck in this teaser video.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Marathon, FL
Marathon, FL
Sports
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Motor1.com

C8 Corvette Driver Somehow Doesn't See Lexus SUV, Crashes Into It

Friends, where do we even begin with this video? Yes, we have a supremely distracted driver in a Corvette convertible crashing into the back of the Lexus. But that's one of just several facepalm moments visible in this short Instagram clip, embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Or possibly displeasure, depending on how you feel about the C8 'Vette.
CARS
CNBC

Ford unveils new F-150 Raptor R pickup with 700 horsepower

Ford's newest pickup is the F-150 Raptor R, a new high-performance pickup with a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower and 640 foot-pounds of torque. The new "R" version looks similar to the company's F-150 Raptor, but it includes some design tweaks and offers a significant boost in performance and off-road parts.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Race Car#Stuntman#Vehicles#Gymkhana#Wrc#Motor1 Com#Wi
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fox News

Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race

Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorious

Ford Mommy Mobile Runs Right Over C4 Corvette

There’s an unfair stereotype that trophy wives in suburbs can’t correctly maneuver their large SUVs they absolutely must have to carry all two of their children to soccer practice and ballet lessons. Why, some awful individuals have gone so far as to compile photo collages of fender damage on Honda Pilots, Ford Expeditions, Chevy Suburbans, Nissan Armadas, etc. We don’t condone such vicious stereotyping because as chronicled recently in a video posted to Reddit, SUV wine moms are really, really good drivers.
CARS
Top Speed

Take A Look At This Minion Edition Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight - gallery

Love Minions and Harleys? then, we suggest you indulge in this custom one-of-a-kind Minion edition Harley-Davidson!. However, instead of getting the typical yellow treatment, the bike dons a dark blue shade with little Minion silhouettes all around. Meanwhile, the fuel tank features two Minions made to look like American H.O.G....
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More

WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy