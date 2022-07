OMAHA, Neb. -- Police responded to a report of a shooting Monday morning in north Omaha but did not initially find a victim as they had gone to the hospital on their own. An OPD Sergeant at the scene near 25th and Caldwell Streets told 6 News that the victim, suffering from a minor bullet graze on a knee, returned to the scene and refused medical attention there.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO