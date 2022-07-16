ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms, heavy winds headed to Triangle Saturday evening

By Josh Shaffer
 3 days ago

Storms were heading toward the Triangle Saturday evening, potentially bringing heavy rain and wind up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service warned.

Weather radar showed a line of thunderstorms reaching the Raleigh area around 6 p.m. The weather service warned that some of the storms could produce heavy downpours that could lead to flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

The weather service noted the storms will continue to “march across” the western counties throughout the evening, and it urged caution.

The storms were expected to clear the area by 10 p.m.

The storms blew through Charlotte earlier Saturday, causing power outages and flight delays. Duke Energy reported more than 6,000 power outages there as of late afternoon Saturday.

Roughly half the departures at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were listed as very late.

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

