J.G Smale stands at the far left of his students with the Berenda School in the background. There might be a few Madera County residents who remember J.G. Smale; he might even have some descendants here today. The chances are good, however, that there are none who recall being in the classroom of this ubiquitous teacher, but he deserves to be remembered.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO