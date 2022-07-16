ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfires rage in France, Spain as Europe battles extreme heat

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ba1KU_0giCs1bb00
Wildfires have ripped through France and Spain as Europe continues to battle oppressive heat. via REUTERS

Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people out of their homes as blistering temperatures ravaged parts of Europe.

About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France’s Gironde region by Saturday afternoon as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.

“We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilized,” Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

Wildfires have torn through France in recent weeks, as well as other European countries, including Portugal and Spain.

In the latest weather warning, 38 of France’s 96 departments were listed on “orange” alert, with residents of those areas urged to be vigilant. The heatwave in western France is expected to peak on Monday, with temperatures surging above 104 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AY7pj_0giCs1bb00
A view of trees burning amid a wildfire near Landiras, France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBxRJ_0giCs1bb00
Over 14,000 people have been told to evacuate France’s Gironde region by Saturday.

In neighboring Spain, firefighters were battling a series of blazes on Saturday after days of unusually high temperatures that reached up to 114 degrees.

The nearly week-long heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire near Mijas, a town in the province of Malaga that is popular with northern European tourists, the region’s emergency services said in a tweet early on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tohIu_0giCs1bb00
Firefighting planes have been dropping flame retardant to curb wildfires.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Xcpb_0giCs1bb00
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire in the Monsagro area in western Spain in the early hours of July 16, 2022.

Many were taken to shelter in a provincial sports center.

“The police drove up and down the road with their sirens on and everyone was told to leave. Just leave. No instructions where to go,” said British pensioner John Pretty, 83.

Elsewhere in Spain, thick black plumes of smoke rose into the air near Casas de Miravete in the Extremadura region as helicopters dumped water on flames that have scorched 3,000 hectares, forced the evacuation of two villages and threatened to reach the Monfrague national park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0cym_0giCs1bb00
Casas de Miravete, Galicia, Castille and Leon have been been the Spanish regions most hit by the fires.

Fires were also burning in the central region of Castile and Leon and in Galicia in the north.

A total of 98,000 acres was ravaged by wildfires from the start of the year until mid-June, more than triple the area razed by fires in the same period last year, data from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests showed.

In Britain, the national weather forecaster has issued its first red “extreme heat” warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday.

With possibly record-breaking temperatures expected, the government’s emergency response committee was due to meet later on Saturday.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy