Wildfires rage in France, Spain as Europe battles extreme heat

Wildfires have ripped through France and Spain as Europe continues to battle oppressive heat. via REUTERS

Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people out of their homes as blistering temperatures ravaged parts of Europe.

About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France’s Gironde region by Saturday afternoon as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.

“We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilized,” Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

Wildfires have torn through France in recent weeks, as well as other European countries, including Portugal and Spain.

In the latest weather warning, 38 of France’s 96 departments were listed on “orange” alert, with residents of those areas urged to be vigilant. The heatwave in western France is expected to peak on Monday, with temperatures surging above 104 degrees.

A view of trees burning amid a wildfire near Landiras, France.

Over 14,000 people have been told to evacuate France’s Gironde region by Saturday.

In neighboring Spain, firefighters were battling a series of blazes on Saturday after days of unusually high temperatures that reached up to 114 degrees.

The nearly week-long heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire near Mijas, a town in the province of Malaga that is popular with northern European tourists, the region’s emergency services said in a tweet early on Saturday.

Firefighting planes have been dropping flame retardant to curb wildfires.

A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire in the Monsagro area in western Spain in the early hours of July 16, 2022.

Many were taken to shelter in a provincial sports center.

“The police drove up and down the road with their sirens on and everyone was told to leave. Just leave. No instructions where to go,” said British pensioner John Pretty, 83.

Elsewhere in Spain, thick black plumes of smoke rose into the air near Casas de Miravete in the Extremadura region as helicopters dumped water on flames that have scorched 3,000 hectares, forced the evacuation of two villages and threatened to reach the Monfrague national park.

Casas de Miravete, Galicia, Castille and Leon have been been the Spanish regions most hit by the fires.

Fires were also burning in the central region of Castile and Leon and in Galicia in the north.

A total of 98,000 acres was ravaged by wildfires from the start of the year until mid-June, more than triple the area razed by fires in the same period last year, data from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests showed.

In Britain, the national weather forecaster has issued its first red “extreme heat” warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday.

With possibly record-breaking temperatures expected, the government’s emergency response committee was due to meet later on Saturday.

