Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Kiowa; Major; Washita; Woodward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washita, western Caddo, Custer, northeastern Kiowa, Blaine, Dewey, southwestern Major, northwestern Canadian and southeastern Woodward Counties through 600 AM CDT At 459 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in an area extending from near Cestos to near Custer City to 4 miles southeast of Cloud Chief. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Cordell, Taloga, Hinton, Burns Flat, Carnegie, Geary, Okeene, Thomas, Hydro, Sentinel, Seiling, Arapaho, Mountain View, Binger, Fort Cobb, Canton and Dill City. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 45 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
