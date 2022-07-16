Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, wear light-weight clothing, and, if possible, spend more time in air- conditioned or well-ventilated places. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY BELOW 5000 FEET HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning below 5000 feet, Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 105 to 110. For the Heat Advisory above 5000 feet, Moderate to Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 90 to 95. * WHERE...Lincoln County including Caliente, Pioche, Panaca, Hiko, and Rachel. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degrees below 5000 feet. This, compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat- related illness.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO