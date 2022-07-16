ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to play in Drew League in Los Angeles on Saturday

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Y’all ready for summer basketball?

No, not the California Classic. Not the Salt Lake City Summer League and not the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

I’m talking summer basketball in a small, standing-room-only venue where NBA All-Stars take the court. Of course, I’m talking about the Drew League. And on Saturday, the Drew is going to make more headlines than usual.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports broke the news on Friday night that four-time NBA champion and current Los Angeles Laker LeBron James will be playing in the Drew League for the first time since 2011 when the NBA was in a lockout.

While the news of James participating is already enough to fill seats, make headlines and draw plenty of attention, how about this bit of Saturday news:

Although the two will reportedly play at different times, the decision for both to play on the same day is…

Interesting? Strategic? Coincidental? A message to the Lakers’ and Nets’ front offices?

Whatever it is, this is exciting and will serve as a nice tease for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Expect a heck of a showing.

