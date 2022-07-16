ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SFD respond to water rescue call near Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f640K_0giCqyEH00

SPOKANE, Wash.— Crews responded to a water rescue call near Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park.

The reported water rescue took place at 4601 N. Aubrey L White PKWY off North Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive.

The two swimmers were able to swim to shore safely when they ventured too far and were able to make it back to shore. It was a self-rescue.

One of the water rescue vehicles crashed on its way to the call. The vehicles sustained minor damages. No one was hurt.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Drivers must slow down in three Spokane Valley zones

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley drivers must be careful as the city has reduced three neighborhoods' speed limit zones, which are located in non-school zones. The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue, Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court has been reduced.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
Spokane, WA
Cars
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Chronicle

Spokane Police Officer Killed in Golf Cart Crash

The Spokane Police officer who was killed in a Priest Lake golf cart crash has been identified as Cpl. Jeff McCollough. McCollough, 52, had been with the police department for 22 years, according to a statement. "The loss is understandably shocking and heart-wrenching for the friends and family of Jeff,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something has to be done’: Construction detours pose safety risk for Spokane Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – People living in one Spokane Valley neighborhood say road construction is creating chaos for them.  Commuters are driving too fast, and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.  After getting nowhere with city officials, neighbors reached out to 4 News Now.  The City of Spokane Valley is installing a roundabout at Sprague and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from I-90 near Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A crash on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake has been cleared. Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the left lane of westbound and the left lane of eastbound I-90. WSDOT did not say how many vehicles are involved. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sfd#N Aubrey#Pkwy#North Aubrey L#Rewritten
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

CdA man killed in Peterson Hill crash

BONNERS FERRY – A 28-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed in a Saturday accident on Peterson Hill, according to an Idaho State Police press release. ISP said the man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision at approximately 10:14 p.m. near milepost 500.5 on U.S. 95 just south of Bonners Ferry at Peterson Hill.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KHQ Right Now

Eight people arrested following Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Victim in I-90 road rage shooting identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man killed in a road rage shooting on Friday has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said 34-year-old David Knoepfle, of Spokane Valley, died of a gunshot wound to his back. The shooting happened on eastbound I-90 near the Thor exit. The Washington State Patrol said Knoepfle then crashed through a fence near the Sprague...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista schedules planned outage in Spokane Valley on Wednesday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified. During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 95

BONNERS FERRY, ID. — A 28-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene died in a crash on Highway 95 just south of Bonners Ferry Saturday night. A 30-year-old woman was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the man, driving southbound in a 2004 white Toyota Highlander, crossed the double yellow center line and crashed with the Silverado head-on. The woman was taken to the hospital.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy