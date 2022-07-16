SFD respond to water rescue call near Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park

SPOKANE, Wash.— Crews responded to a water rescue call near Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park.

The reported water rescue took place at 4601 N. Aubrey L White PKWY off North Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive.

The two swimmers were able to swim to shore safely when they ventured too far and were able to make it back to shore. It was a self-rescue.

One of the water rescue vehicles crashed on its way to the call. The vehicles sustained minor damages. No one was hurt.

