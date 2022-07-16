ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 British Open: The radio call of Rory McIlroy's hole-out eagle from the bunker to take the lead is absolutely electric

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Every major championship has that moment. The moment that makes it into every highlight package. The one they build a commercial around.

If Rory McIlroy goes on to win the 150th Open Championship at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, and snaps his eight-year winless drought in the majors, this was it.

After making birdie on the short, par-4 9th, McIlroy’s drive off the 10th tee found a pot bunker protecting the green short and left. It settled into the middle of the sand, which allowed him to make a play at the hole.

And he did just that.

He splashed it out, landed it short of the flag and the ball had eyes for the hole.

The moment was incredible. The radio call made it even better. This is a must listen:

