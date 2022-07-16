16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Glendale police say they responded to the crash just after 12:30 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Villa Rita Drive, which is a few blocks south of Union Hills Drive. When rescue crews arrived, they found a 25-year-old man in the truck who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say it looks as though the truck was headed south when it crashed into the wall.

