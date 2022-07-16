16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood....www.azfamily.com
It's not about Arizona, It's about big cities like Phoenix! Like all big cities in this nation right now, welcome to the new build back better America!
This is heartbreaking. Whatever the reason this is someone’s child who never made it home. I can only imagine what his family is going through. My deepest condolences to his family.
we don't have a war but so many people die . Americans will destroyed your own country already started .pls don't blame Trump.STAND UP FOR TRUMP JOB WHO BUILD THE WALL
