ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Dolphins position preview: Breaking down specialists ahead of camp

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIduM_0giCpogS00

The Miami Dolphins had an extremely busy offseason between the firings and hirings of head coaches, game-changing trades and impactful free agency signings.

This time in between minicamps/OTAs and training camp is a great opportunity to assess the state of Miami’s roster at each position before they hold true competitions at the end of this month and into August under new coach Mike McDaniel.

We’ve talked about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers, but now it’s time to jump to the third phase of the game and discuss the specialists on the roster.

List

K Jason Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vWjN_0giCpogS00
Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2020, the Dolphins awarded Sanders with a five-year extension worth $22 million. He then went on to have his worst season statistically, making just 74.2% of his field goals and 97.1% of his extra points.

Miami didn’t bring any competition for the kicker this offseason, so he’s a lock to make the roster. On top of that, if he were to be cut, the team would incur a $3.68 million dead cap penalty.

The team needs to see more out of him.

P Thomas Morstead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znT2W_0giCpogS00
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Miami opted to move on from Michael Palardy this offseason, who was inconsistent at best in 2021. Instead, they brought in Morstead as their veteran candidate for the job.

The 36-year-old spent 12 seasons in New Orleans before splitting 2021 between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. Last year, he averaged 47.2 yards per attempt and a 42-yard net average.

He’s been a much more consistent punter in his career than Palardy, so this should be an upgrade at the position.

P Tommy Heatherly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiidX_0giCpogS00
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Heatherly went undrafted this year, after a collegiate career that included three years at FIU and two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He averaged 46.82 yards per attempt in 2021, and 39.8 net yards per attempt.

He’ll be in competition with Morstead during training camp, but the veteran has the clear leg up at this point.

LS Blake Ferguson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAWM1_0giCpogS00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It’s hard to talk about the intricacies of long snapping. Ferguson is decent at his job, and he’s following a line of strong Dolphins players at the position. With no obvious competition this season, heading into the second-to-last year of his rookie deal, he’ll be able to continue snapping to whoever’s holding or punting in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blake Ferguson#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New York Jets
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Leonard Fournette Shuts Down Weight Gain Report, Totally False!

Leonard Fournette is slamming the door on a report he showed up to Bucs minicamp weighing 260 lbs., pissing off the coaches -- saying it's all cap -- 'cause he was actually only 245 lbs. The story came from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times ... who reported on...
TAMPA, FL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy