Matthew Batten operating second base for San Diego on Saturday

Iowa right-hander Adam Mazur was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 53 overall pick. In the process, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound redshirt sophomore became the Hawkeyes’ highest-drafted player since Tim Costo was picked eighth overall by Cleveland in 1990. According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, the No. 53 pick value is $1.44 million. It’s likely the final exclamation point on a transformative stay in Iowa City. After transferring over from South Dakota State, Mazur was marvelous for the Hawkeyes this past season. The Woodbury, Minn., native earned second-team All-American status from Collegiate...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO