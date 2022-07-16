ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game...

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alcantara will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Buddy Kennedy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' David Peralta batting fifth on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 9.4 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nomar Mazara starting Sunday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the ARizona Diamondbacks. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Mazara for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Edmundo Sosa (leg) riding pine for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Edmundo Sosa (leg) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa suffered a leg injury in last night's game and will sit out Sunday's contest, though his injury is not believed to be too serious. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop while Nolan Gorman joins the lineup at second base and bats fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arizona's Daulton Varsho batting sixth on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Varsho will start in right field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jake McCarthy returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 9.6 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jose Herrera catching for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Herrera will catch for right-hander Merrill Kelly on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Herrera for 5.6 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
Eric Hosmer starting Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Eric Hosmer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hosmer is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Hosmer for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Esteury Ruiz sitting Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruiz is being replaced in right field by Nomar Mazara versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 18 plate appearances this season, Ruiz has a .278 batting average with a .722...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Matthew Batten sitting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Batten is being replaced at second base by Jake Cronenworth versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 10 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .250 batting average with a .775...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Darin Ruf sitting for Giants Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ruf is being replaced at first base by LaMonte Wade Jr. versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 283 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a .227 batting average with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Villar is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 50 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .222 batting average with an .809 OPS, 1 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cal Mitchell sitting for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Cal Mitchell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mitchell will take a seat Sunday as the Pirates take on the Rockies. Diego Castillo will join the lineup in right field and bat fifth. Mitchell heads into the All-Star break having...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Betting: Finding Value in American League Cy Young Futures

We've reached the halfway point of the MLB season, and it's time to take a look at the futures market -- specifically for the American League Cy Young Award. Which MLB futures offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are...
MLB
Lars Nootbaar sitting for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Lars Nootbaar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Nootbaar will take the afternoon off while Corey Dickerson starts in right field and bats eighth against Cincinnati. Nootbaar has made 101 plate appearances in his second season and has 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Raiders' Kenyan Drake (ankle) expects 'to be definitely ready to go'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) said he would be limited heading into training camp this offseason, but expects "to be definitely ready to go" for Week 1. Drake suffered a brutal ankle injury towards the end of the 2021 season on an illegal tackle, but will hopefully have had enough time to recover by the start of the season. While teammate Josh Jacobs has been entrenched as the team's primary ball-carrier since Drake joined the team, new head coach Josh McDaniels has guided Patriots offenses that utilized multiple backs throughout his tenure there. Drake's health will be worth monitoring when training camp opens, but he could see a big bump in fantasy value if he were to assume the "James White role" in the Raiders' offense.
NFL
Jorge Alfaro sitting Sunday afternoon for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 198 plate appearances this season, Alfaro has a .274 batting average with a .744...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pirates' Jason Delay catching Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jason Delay as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Delay will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Tyler Heineman catches a breather. Delay has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Sunday 7/17/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB

