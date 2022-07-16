Farmers Market president responds to Downtown Development

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The president of the Wichita Falls Farmers Market posted a response to Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s statement regarding lease negotiations saying the press release was full of “disinformation”.

A petition began circulating on social media Saturday, July 16, seeking support from the public to renegotiate the lease terms for the Farmers Market building on Ohio Avenue.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development, who managed the lease, and the board for the Farmers Market have been negotiating terms for a new lease since March or April, but have reached an impasse, according to the petition.

The petition says that the former lease agreement for the building was $750 per month. The new terms presented were a 74% increase in monthly payments to $1,350 and half of the Association’s profits or an increase of over 350% to $3,450.

The Downtown Development posted their statement to Facebook , as well as sent it to local media. The Farmers Market Association president responded in a comment on the Facebook post.

As the President of the Farmer’s Market Association, and on behalf of the entire Association Membership, this Press Release is littered with disinformation. I, along with several Farmer’s Market Board Members have been intimate with this process. 1) The Association WAS NOT NOTIFIED of any changes in the Lease Agreement prior to adoption their agreement with City Council. We were given an initial lease agreement weeks after that date, with the language of a lease cost increase to $1,350.00 and 1/2 of the Association’s profits. 2) Last week the BoD of Farmer’s Market was given final terms, with any further negotiations to be met with a “No” 3) the meeting mentioned in the above post ended with Downtown Development revisiting the issue. What became of that was the offer of a flat fee of $3.450.00 per month, tendered to us this past week. Scott Poenitzsch, Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association President

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.