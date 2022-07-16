ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Farmers Market president responds to Downtown Development

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqDzR_0giCp5F800

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The president of the Wichita Falls Farmers Market posted a response to Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s statement regarding lease negotiations saying the press release was full of “disinformation”.

A petition began circulating on social media Saturday, July 16, seeking support from the public to renegotiate the lease terms for the Farmers Market building on Ohio Avenue.

Petition to help Wichita Falls Farmers Market started

Downtown Wichita Falls Development, who managed the lease, and the board for the Farmers Market have been negotiating terms for a new lease since March or April, but have reached an impasse, according to the petition.

The petition says that the former lease agreement for the building was $750 per month. The new terms presented were a 74% increase in monthly payments to $1,350 and half of the Association’s profits or an increase of over 350% to $3,450.

The Downtown Development posted their statement to Facebook , as well as sent it to local media. The Farmers Market Association president responded in a comment on the Facebook post.

As the President of the Farmer’s Market Association, and on behalf of the entire Association Membership, this Press Release is littered with disinformation. I, along with several Farmer’s Market Board Members have been intimate with this process. 1) The Association WAS NOT NOTIFIED of any changes in the Lease Agreement prior to adoption their agreement with City Council. We were given an initial lease agreement weeks after that date, with the language of a lease cost increase to $1,350.00 and 1/2 of the Association’s profits. 2) Last week the BoD of Farmer’s Market was given final terms, with any further negotiations to be met with a “No” 3) the meeting mentioned in the above post ended with Downtown Development revisiting the issue. What became of that was the offer of a flat fee of $3.450.00 per month, tendered to us this past week.

Scott Poenitzsch, Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association President

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 1290

What is Going On with the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls?

If you like some good ole fashioned Wichita Falls drama, look no further than what is going on downtown right now with the Farmer's Market. If you have never been to the downtown Farmer's Market, I highly recommend you go check it out. When you think of a Farmer's Market, you probably think of people selling food. The market is more than that, I know artists and folks that sell other goodies are their as well. It's a great place to go stroll through when it's open for an event.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
newschannel6now.com

Inflation impacts Wichita County Treasurer’s Office

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With inflation rising across the country, wallets are feeling the strain and that includes the Wichita County Treasurer’s Office. The county is in the middle of its budget process and has to take these rising costs into account. That funding already took a hit when the pandemic started three years ago, so inflation and a possible recession has the county tightening up its budget.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Taco Fest returns to Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A heads up for all taco lovers!. One year after Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana turned a racist Facebook comment into an anti-racism fundraiser, the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting the second annual Taco Fest in downtown Wichita Falls. Make sure to check it...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Downtown Development#Association Membership#Farmer S Market Board
NewsTalk 1290

Employee Shares Depressing Video of an Empty Sikes Senter Mall

As someone who grew up loving Sikes Senter Mall, all of this talk of the mall joining the ranks of dead malls here in the U.S. is so damn depressing. Last week, I shared a gallery of creepy photos from in and around Dillard’s as it prepares to close its location in the mall. And today I came across a video shared on Reddit by the assistant manager of the T-Mobile location inside the mall.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Texoma's Homepage

US 287 closed in both directions due to West Bend Fire

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire burning in Wichita, Archer, and Clay Counties has been named the West Bend Fire. Currently, the West Bend Fire has burned an estimated 400 acres and is 0% contained. According to Adele Lewis with the Texas Department of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton and LPS land swap

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools are finalizing an agreement to swap land. Under the agreement, LPS would give the city four parks that they own in exchange for four parks that the city owns. Superintendent Kevin Hime said a lot of their land...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wildfire sweeps through three Texoma counties

JOLLY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are finishing up containment on a wildfire in Clay County near FM 2393, south of Jolly. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the fire started in Archer County before it traveled into Wichita and Clay counties. U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta was temporarily closed after smoke covered the roads. The highway has since been reopened.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

High winds the cause of Megargel fire

MEGARGEL, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a busy day for fire departments all over Texoma as they continue fighting grass fires in several different areas. On Tuesday, a grass fire, along with a gas leak, caused 49 patients to be displaced for a short amount of time at Vista Living of Vernon, and in Megargel. […]
MEGARGEL, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy