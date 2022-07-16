ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, IL

Man sentenced for attempted murder of State Trooper

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WCIA)–A man that attempted to murder and the aggravated unlawful restraint of an Illinois State Trooper has been sentenced to 57 years.

Volodymyr Dragan 46 year old of Wheeling, IL held a State trooper at gunpoint and shot another officer during a search warrant and arrest.

On August 15th, 2019 ISP went to execute a search warrant and arrest of Dragan. The warrant came from a previous incident where Dragan held an ISP trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop.

During the process of executing the warrant shots were fired from inside Dragan’s home. An ISP trooper was shot in the arm, and another was shot with life-threatening injuries and recovered and has since returned to duty.

The investigation was handled by ISP District 15 Investigations with the assistance of ISP District
15 Patrol, ISP Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 1, ISP SWAT, Cook County
Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling Police Department, and the Cook County State’s Attorney.


“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s
attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” stated ISP Director
Brendan F. Kelly. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to
make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”
Dragan has been housed at the Cook County Jail since August 15, 2019.

