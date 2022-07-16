ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

numberfire.com

Reds-Cardinals postponed on Sunday

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams in lineup for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Abrams for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alcantara will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Buddy Kennedy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Esteury Ruiz sitting Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruiz is being replaced in right field by Nomar Mazara versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 18 plate appearances this season, Ruiz has a .278 batting average with a .722...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matthew Batten sitting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Batten is being replaced at second base by Jake Cronenworth versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 10 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .250 batting average with a .775...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting versus Rockies Sunday

Yoshi Tsutsugo was not listed in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Tsutsugo will take a seat Sunday while Michael Chavis starts at first base and bats third against the Rockies. Our models project Tsutsugo to make 141 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jose Herrera catching for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Herrera will catch for right-hander Merrill Kelly on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Herrera for 5.6 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Villar is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 50 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .222 batting average with an .809 OPS, 1 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman starting at second Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Nolan Gorman at second base for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gorman will bat fifth and play at second base while Tommy Edman moves to shortstop and Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. Gorman has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel for today's game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell sitting for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Cal Mitchell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mitchell will take a seat Sunday as the Pirates take on the Rockies. Diego Castillo will join the lineup in right field and bat fifth. Mitchell heads into the All-Star break having...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Andrew Knizner as a starter for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner will take Sunday off as the Cardinals take on the Reds. Austin Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth. Our models project Knizner for 116 more plate appearances this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nomar Mazara starting Sunday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the ARizona Diamondbacks. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Mazara for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer starting Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Eric Hosmer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hosmer is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Hosmer for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf sitting for Giants Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ruf is being replaced at first base by LaMonte Wade Jr. versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 283 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a .227 batting average with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pirates' Jason Delay catching Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jason Delay as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Delay will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Tyler Heineman catches a breather. Delay has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Raiders' Kenyan Drake (ankle) expects 'to be definitely ready to go'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) said he would be limited heading into training camp this offseason, but expects "to be definitely ready to go" for Week 1. Drake suffered a brutal ankle injury towards the end of the 2021 season on an illegal tackle, but will hopefully have had enough time to recover by the start of the season. While teammate Josh Jacobs has been entrenched as the team's primary ball-carrier since Drake joined the team, new head coach Josh McDaniels has guided Patriots offenses that utilized multiple backs throughout his tenure there. Drake's health will be worth monitoring when training camp opens, but he could see a big bump in fantasy value if he were to assume the "James White role" in the Raiders' offense.
NFL
MLB Betting: Finding Value in American League Cy Young Futures

We've reached the halfway point of the MLB season, and it's time to take a look at the futures market -- specifically for the American League Cy Young Award. Which MLB futures offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are...
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' lineup Sunday afternoon

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gonzalez is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 204 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .282 batting average with a .758 OPS, 3 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) 'no sure thing' for Week 1

NFL's Ian Rapoport said today that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is "no sure thing" for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Dobbins' knee injury went beyond the typical non-contact ACL tear and included damage to the meniscus and the lateral side according to Rapoport. The Ravens have been hinting at the possibility of Dobbins missing time throughout the offseason, and the young back's chances of opening the season on the PUP list seem to be growing. The team signed veteran back Mike Davis in the offseason and drafted Tyler Badie out of Missouri, so they may not feel the need to rush Dobbins or teammate Gus Edwards (ACL) back for the start of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson starting versus Reds Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Corey Dickerson in right field for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will bat eighth and play right field Sunday while Lars Nootbaar moves back to the bench. Dickerson has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

